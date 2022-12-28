Anthony Loke points out 'defects' at KLIA2

Malaysia's Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, is back at it again and this time, it's our beloved KLIA2 airport.

Following his appearance to launch the latest "fixed fare midnight flight" over at Red Q of AirAsia, Loke went around the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 for a quick spot-check. He has managed to point out a few things that can and should be improved.

Poor lighting in the e-hailing waiting area

The first thing that was mentioned by Loke was the poor lighting conditions at the e-hailing or taxi waiting area. Following some complaints and feedback gathered by the public, this was one of the most obvious things to improve at the Level 1 transportation hub.

Things are especially gloomy at night and even worse when it rains, but those who have been to KLIA2 during these times already know this all too well. Loke noticed that this particular aspect should be improved and upgraded for the sake of safety as well as comfort.

Upgrade works to commence in January

Loke also pointed out some uneven road surfaces in his FB post which may endanger the users at KLIA2. It seems that the airport management has already elected a contractor to start with the upgrade works which is scheduled to begin at the end of January 2023.

Our beloved transport minister also urged all stakeholders to get involved with not just what he saw during his brief spot-check session, but also other aspects of the airport that need to be repaired or improved. Any other things that you would like to point out?