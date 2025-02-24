Carlist.my
Anticipate terrible jam on Karak during Raya, KL-Karak widening project to begin end February

Auto News
 | 

Anticipate terrible jam on Karak during Raya, KL-Karak widening project to begin end February

Raya traffic might be a lot ‘terrible’ this year as the KL-Karak Highway (KLK) widening project is scheduled to begin at the end of this month and is expected to be completed within four years.

 

A 45.3-kilometer-long road expansion project has been launched on the busy route connecting Gombak, Selangor, and Bentong, Pahang, with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing motorists' safety.

 

"The KLK widening project has received approval from the federal government, and preliminary work began last month and is expected to be completed in 2029.

 

"The implementation of this project will provide great benefits to highway users, especially in overcoming traffic congestion issues and improving safety features," said  State Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco Selangor, Izham Hashim

 

He was responding to an oral question from Muhammad Hilman Idham (PN-Gombak Setia) regarding implementing the KLK development at the Selangor State Assembly.

 

Furthermore, Izham also added that the KLK widening would be added within the existing highways corridor, without involving any land acquisition.

 

"The concession company, together with the Federal Department of Land and Mines of Selangor State (JKPTGS)  and JPNS, took the initiative to conduct a census of the settlements affected.

 

"The census report will then be examined for further action to be taken, in accordance with the regulations and guidelines in force," he said.

 

Print

Related News

Comments

