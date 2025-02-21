BHPetrol, TNB Electron launch EV charging station features 200kW DC at BHPetrol Jalan Genting Klang

BHPetrol and TNB Electron have formed a strategic alliance to launch Malaysia's first 200 kW DC EV charging station at BHPetrol Jalan Genting Klang.

Building on the momentum of its landmark EV charging station at Jalan Genting Klang, BHPetrol CEO Azizul Azily Ahmad has announced that two more facilities are in the pipeline at BHPetrol Karak – KL and BHPetrol Ladang Bikam Northbound. Maintaining the 200 kW DC charging setup, these stations will replicate the futuristic experience of electric vehicle recharging at a convenient BHPetrol location near you.

Additionally, Azizul announced that BHPetrol will collaborate with two more charge point operators (CPOs) and TNB Electron to accelerate the expansion of EV charging stations nationwide.

BHPetrol's TNB Electron DC charging station offers EV drivers an efficient, eco-friendly charging experience at a competitive rate of RM1.50/kWh. The Go-To U App can conveniently handle seamless payments and real-time updates.

Meanwhile, TNB CEO, Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan shared that the TNB Electron charging facility at BHPetrol Jalan Genting Klang 1 is expected to deliver 1,200 MWh of charging energy over the next five years, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 460 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent.