BMW M850i xDrive Coupe MY Edition Unveiled - RM1.1 Million

BMW Malaysia has unveiled the newly-enhanced BMW M850i xDrive Coupe MY Edition for the local market.

Some new enhancements and updates have been added to the luxury M Performance sports coupe that features a newly-designed front profile as well as a host of upgraded equipment fitted as standard.

New M parts all around

The front profile has been enhanced thanks to a set of M exterior mirrors and the signature M emblem on the kidney grille (which also features the 'Iconic Glow' lighting) as included in the M Performance package.

You'll also find a sportier side profile from its new 20-inch double-spoke M light alloy wheels in the 895 M Bicolour style with staggered tyres. Hiding behind those are the M Sport brakes finished in high-gloss black. The M Lights and high-gloss Shadowline were added to complete the exterior facade.

Larger 12.3-inch control display

Step inside the enhanced BMW M850i xDrive Coupé MY Edition and you'll quickly notice the larger high-resolution control display which measures 12.3 inches. Carbon fibre trim finishers help to enhance its overall cabin sportiness to a new level.

Other features include the M Sport seats, electroplated controls on the doors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a very nice set of Bower & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system is also available as standard for the BMW M850i xDrive Coupé MY Edition.

RM1,102,800 a piece (OTR without insurance)

Interested to get one of your very own? BMW Malaysia has priced this beauty at RM1,102,800 (on-the-road excluding insurance) and customers have a couple of choices for the exterior colour - BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey Metallic or BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic.

The BMW Individual Extended Leather Trim “Merino” upholstery, however, has a wider choice of colour options which includes Black, Cognac, Ivory White, Night Blue, Tartufo, and Fiona Red.

Quite a price tag, but what you're essentially getting is a 530hp twin-turbo V8 luxury coupe that'll do 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds as well as other high-tech bits like Adaptive M suspension and Integral Active Steering just to name a few.