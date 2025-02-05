Deepal SO7 earns 5-star ANCAP rating

Deepal SO7 has received the maximum five-star rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

The Deepal SO7 has left a lasting impression with its outstanding performance in various safety tests, scoring 38.03 out of 40 points for Adult Occupant Protection, 42.62 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection, 47.21 out of 63 points for Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 14.06 out of 18 points for Safety Assist.

As per ANCAP's evaluation, the Deepal S07 demonstrates its mettle in the realm of safety, delivering 95 per cent protection for adult occupants, on par with the renowned Toyota Camry. The vehicle’s outstanding performance in the full-width frontal, side impact, and oblique pole tests earns it stellar marks for its physical protection capabilities, keeping driver and passenger dummies secure against the effect.

In addition, the Child Occupant Protection score was 86, per cent reflecting the S07’s dedication to safeguarding its younger passengers.

For Vulnerable Road User Protection, the Deepal S07 scored 74 per cent. Meanwhile, the Safety Assist gets a score of 79 per cent. This shows a good performance of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEC) with car-to-car collisions.

To note, the highly anticipated Deepal S07 made a tantalizing preview in Malaysia recently, catching the attention of electric vehicle enthusiasts.

With specific details remain closely guarded, the model is expected to mirror its counterparts in Thailand and Singapore which boasts a robust 258 hp and 320 Nm of torque.