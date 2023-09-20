EV development in the spotlight under NIMP 2030, TVET-EV course to begin early 2024

The electric vehicle (EV) sector will be put under focus within the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), with plans to review EV-related policies every few months to bolster the growth of the high-impact subsector.

Deputy Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong stated that the meeting for National EV Steering Committee (NEVSC) will convene soon to drive the new sector further, reported Bernama.

Other than that, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme for EV will begin early next year. National Skills Employment Standards based on electrified vehicles that has been co-developed by the Skills Development Department (Human Resource Ministry) and Industry Lead Body will be used for TVET training and education.

"Following that, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia has been appointed as a member of the National Electric Vehicle Task Force (NEVTF) to coordinate research expertise and talent development related to EV technology among local universities," he said during the debate on the motion for the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (KSP RMKe-12) in Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

NIMP 2030 is an industrial policy for the manufacturing and manufacturing-related services sector, designed to increase the manufacturing's value-added to RM 587.5 billion by 2030, growing by 6.5% from what it is today. This includes high-impact subsectors from electric and electronic, chemical, as well as EV.