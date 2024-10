Jaecoo Malaysia has unveiled estimated pricing for its upcoming Jaecoo J7 PHEV, a highly anticipated plug-in electrified variant of the popular J7 SUV set to hit the market in late 2024.

With plans to officially launch the vehicle in November or December, Jaecoo is gearing up for deliveries to commence in as early as February 2025 with 2WD variant is expected to be priced around RM170,000, while the AWD version will likely retail for RM180,000. This mirrors the variant spread of the non-electrified J7 exactly, again, with RM10,000 between the two.

These figures also position the Jaecoo J7 PHEV as a competitive option in the growing plug-in hybrid SUV segment in Malaysia, but offers buyers a point of entry that’s much less dear than the rest of the market entrants.



During a public preview event held at Sunway Pyramid, which runs until October 27, Jaecoo provided the media and potential buyers a first look at the J7 PHEV. Attendees can view the vehicle in a specially designed enclosure and enjoy an immersive experience through a video wall, allowing them to visualise the car's efficiency capabilties and technology from inside the cabin.

At the heart of the Jaecoo J7 PHEV is a fifth-generation hybrid-specific 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, derived from the unit fitted to the Chery Omoda 5. By itself, this engine generates 143 PS and 215 Nm of torque, but when paired with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, results in a combined system output of 347PS and 525Nm of torque. This significant power advantage places the PHEV far ahead of the standard petrol J7, which produces 197 PS and 290 Nm from a 1.6-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol mill.

The enhanced powertrain enables the Jaecoo J7 PHEV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds, making it seven-tenths of a second quicker than its petrol-powered AWD counterpart. The hybrid system's operation is further complemented by a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), which ensures smooth power delivery and optimised efficiency.

Of course, the main differentiator of any plug-in hybrid is a substantially sized battery, and J7 PHEV’s doesn’t disappoint with its 18.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, sourced from BYD. The battery offers an impressive WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of 88 km, making it ideal for short commutes and urban driving without using any petrol. However, for those seeking long-distance efficiency, Jaecoo claims that the J7 PHEV achieves a fuel consumption rate of just 4.9-litres/100 km. Even with the battery depleted, the consumption only is claimed to increase just slightly to 5.99-litres/100 km.

When its decently sized 60-litre fuel tank is filled to the brim and its battery is fully charged, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV offers an impressive claimed overall range of up to 1,200 km. In fact, a recent real-world test saw a group of drivers, including Malaysians, travel over 1,300 km on a single tank and battery charge from Guangzhou to Wuhu, where parent company Chery is headquartered, with 125.2 km of that driven purely on electric power, demonstrating the vehicle's long-range capabilities and efficient hybrid system. Would be interesting to see this hypermiling test replicated in our much warmer, more humid climate.

While the Jaecoo J7 PHEV shares many design elements with the regular J7, there are several visual and functional tweaks that set the PHEV apart, though not by much. Apart from the obvious badging and second ‘fuel’ cap that hides the charging port, it features new aero-optimised 19-inch wheels that are reminiscent of the Omoda E5’s alloys but with unique covers. Elsewhere, its side mirrors are reshaped for better airflow and omits the fake tailpipes found on the petrol model, giving it a cleaner, more refined look.

Inside the cabin, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV offers a modern, minimalist aesthetic, much like the standard model. The door cards have been redesigned, eliminating the ornate grab handles for a cleaner appearance, while its centre console has also been revised, replacing the large drive mode selector and gearlever with a simpler, minimalist layout with a steering column-mounted stalk to control gear selection, freeing up space for a row of physical buttons, including dedicated EV and HEV mode switches.

The J7’s 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster has been carried over but updated on the software size with new graphics specific to the hybrid system, providing drivers with clear and intuitive information about the car’s performance and energy usage, with similar tweaks coming to its 14.8-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen.

The Jaecoo J7 PHEV is equipped with a host of advanced technologies designed to enhance both convenience and safety. Standard features for the Malaysian market include full LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory, heating and ventilation, and faux leather upholstery.

Additionally, and just like the standard J7, it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system with a transparent mode, a panoramic glass roof, and a powered tailgate, basically adding more atop the ICE variant’s long spec sheet.

However, certain features are still to be detailed ahead of its slated late-2024 launch as the final specification for the Malaysian market has not been confirmed. These include items like front and rear fog lights, a head-up display, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, Qi wireless charging, a dashcam, blind spot monitoring, and eight airbags.

On the safety front, the J7 PHEV offers a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and curve speed control, lane centring assist, an Intelligent Evasion System (IES), front departure alert, rear cross traffic alert with automatic braking, a door opening warning, and automatic high beams.

When it does make its Malaysian landfall as a locally assembled model rolling out from Shah Alam, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV will be available in three distinct colour options: Khaki White, Moonlight Silver (with a black roof), and Carbon Crystal Black, all of which will feature a uniformly black interior.