Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Kia cars in Malaysia, has introduced the locally assembled Kia Carnival 11-seater variant, which is now open for booking at a price of RM 213,888. This marks the third Kia model to be locally assembled at the Inokom Assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah.

Inside, the Carnival is designed with the concept of "Spatial Talents," a concept aimed to provide families with a spacious, comfortable, and futuristic environment.

The locally assembled Kia Carnival 11-seater now comes with Black and Gray leatherette interior finishing. Notably, equipment levels remain unaltered, featuring front styling and LED daytime running lights (DRLs), along with Smart Power Sliding doors and Smart Power Liftgate. The Smart key has one-button open/close functionality for the rear sliding door and liftgate.

Other features include 12.3-inch High-resolution LCD Touchscreen Infotainment system equipped with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, versatile multi-Bluetooth connectivity, and 7 USB ports.

Powering the Kia Carnival 11-seater is a 2.2L Turbo Diesel Engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission controlled by an electronic shifter (E-Shift). It produces 199 horsepower at 3,800 RPM and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750 – 2,750 RPM.

The 11-seater Carnival comes with a range of standard and advanced safety features. These include 7 SRS Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Multi-Collision Brake Control (MCB), ISOFIX Child Restraint Anchor Points and Top Tethers, as well as Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC). The Carnival is also equipped with Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance Assist (RCCA).

Additionally, the Kia Carnival 11-seater comes with a 5-Years Manufacturer Warranty, covering up to five years or a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first. It also includes 5-Years Free Scheduled Maintenance, covering up to five years or a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

From 1st November to 31st December 2023, all bookings for this variant will enjoy an exclusive introductory selling price of RM198,500.00, inclusive of accessories.

The Carnival is available in four captivating shades: Astra Blue, Snow White Pearl, Meteor Gray, and Jet Black.

Experience the Kia Carnival 11-seater firsthand at the Bermaz Auto Showcase event, happening from 1st – 5th November 2023 at Centre Court, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.