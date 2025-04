Honda Malaysia has announced the appointment of Mr. Narushi Yazaki to their top post, effective 1st April 2025, as their new Managing Director and CEO, stepping into the shoes left vacant by Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura.

Yazaki is a veteran of the Japanese brand with over 25 years of extensive experience with Honda, holding key leadership roles within the company across multiple countries, including Japan, Thailand, and the United States.

Prior to assuming his current position at the helm of Honda Malaysia, Mr. Yazaki was attached to Corporate Administration Operations at Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan.

In entering his new role at Honda Malaysia, Yazaki stated, “I am honored to take on this responsibility at Honda Malaysia, a market known for its dynamic growth and significant contributions to the Honda brand in the Asia and Oceania region,”

“I aim to build on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and continue driving Honda Malaysia’s growth and success in this thriving market,” he continued.

His predecessor, Mr. Yoshimura, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Honda Malaysia, has undertaken a new role in Honda’s head office in Tokyo, also effective 1st April 2025.

He played a key role in maintaining Honda Malaysia's strong position in the non-national passenger vehicle segment and successfully navigated the company through a challenging post-pandemic environment.