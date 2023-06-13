Police Issues fines to BMW Car Club Singapore convoy for blocking traffic on Penang's second bridge

BMW convoy from Singapore was issued summonses for obstructing traffic on Penang's second bridge.

Due to some distasteful stand comedy, there's a lot of animosities towards Singaporeans at the moment, and the recent act by BMW Car Club Singapore won't help cool it down.

last friday, on June 9, 2023, a viral video surfaced on TikTok, showing a convoy of Singapore-registered BMW vehicles driving slowly and obstructing traffic on the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge or the Second Penang Bridge.

The two-minute and 50-second video, uploaded by the user Panglimaperang, caught the attention of the South Seberang Perai District Police, who confirmed the incident involved the BMW Car Club Singapore convoy.

"Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred on June 9, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., starting from KM3.8 from Batu Kawan towards KM9.0 in the direction of Batu Maung".

Based on the received reports, an investigation file has been opened under the Road Traffic Rules 1959, specifically Rule 16 (1) LN 166/59 for obstructing traffic.

"On June 11, 2023, at 12:10 a.m., all drivers (involved in the convoy) went to the South Seberang Perai District Police Headquarters and were issued summonses," said DSP Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar, Deputy Chief of Police of the South Seberang Perai District Police, in a statement.

He added that the police would not compromise with any party involved in traffic violations.

"The public is urged to always comply with traffic rules and report any traffic violations to the authorities," he further stated.

Through BMW Car Club Singapore's Facebook page, the involved group issued an apology statement for their actions. They also expressed their willingness to cooperate with the local authorities for any further actions.

It's commendable that they acknowledged their mistake, apologized, and are ready to face the consequences. We're all humans at the end of the day, and mistakes can be rectified and forgiven if people act accordingly, just like BMW Car Club Singapore.

Now, if only that distasteful stand-up comedian did the same, then perhaps she too might be forgiven.