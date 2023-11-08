​​​​​​​Proton's next surprise: Proton 'X80' could be next-in-line after Proton S70 !

The hype and excitement over the 2023 Proton S70 has just gotten started given the fact that Proton has not officially launched the new sedan yet - though, it’s just around the corner. Somehow, Proton is back in the spotlight - this time it's for X80. Yes, you read that right.

Proton’s future plans have been blown wide open because an eagle-eyed sleuths at Funtasticko dug up something interesting on a trademark being filed pertaining to a certain “Proton X80”. Apparently, Proton has trademarked 'Proton X80' across a range of categories. Let's take a closer look!

Unveiling the 'Proton X80' trademark

The filings covers five categories:

Class 12: Cars, Vehicles, Automobile Motors Class 16: Printed Matter (Cards, Training Materials, etc.) Class 20: Displays Class 25: Clothing (Shoes, Hats, etc.) Class 35: Advertising (Social Media, Website, etc.)

The million-dollar question: Which Geely model could the X80 take after?

What could the X80 be? Odds are, it's highly likely gonna be a Geely model, but which one? Considering Geely's global lineup, we've already seen most of their models beautifully adapted

Binyue as the X50

Boyue as the X70

Haoyue as the X90

Emgrand as the S70

Given the X-prefix tradition, it's pointing straight towards an SUV.

Let the speculations….BEGIN!