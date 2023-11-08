Editor's Pick
»
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. ​​​​​​​Proton's next surprise: Proton 'X80' could be next-in-line after Proton S70 !

Auto News
​​​​​​​Proton's next surprise: Proton 'X80' could be next-in-line after Proton S70 !

The hype and excitement over the 2023 Proton S70 has just gotten started given the fact that Proton has not officially launched the new sedan yet - though, it’s just around the corner. Somehow, Proton is back in the spotlight - this time it's for X80. Yes, you read that right. 

Proton’s future plans have been blown wide open because an eagle-eyed sleuths at Funtasticko dug up something interesting on a trademark being filed pertaining to a certain “Proton X80”. Apparently, Proton has trademarked 'Proton X80' across a range of categories. Let's take a closer look!

Unveiling the 'Proton X80' trademark 

The filings covers five categories:

  1. Class 12: Cars, Vehicles, Automobile Motors

  2. Class 16: Printed Matter (Cards, Training Materials, etc.)

  3. Class 20: Displays

  4. Class 25: Clothing (Shoes, Hats, etc.)

  5. Class 35: Advertising (Social Media, Website, etc.)

The million-dollar question: Which Geely model could the X80 take after? 

What could the X80 be? Odds are, it's highly likely gonna be a Geely model, but which one? Considering Geely's global lineup, we've already seen most of their models beautifully adapted 

  • Binyue as the X50
  • Boyue as the X70
  • Haoyue as the X90
  • Emgrand as the S70

Given the X-prefix tradition, it's pointing straight towards an SUV.

Let the speculations….BEGIN!

 

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

