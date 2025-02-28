Carlist.my
  4. Stand to win up to RM10,000 cashback, iPhone 16 Pro and shopping vouchers this Raya!

Stand to win up to RM10,000 cashback, iPhone 16 Pro and shopping vouchers this Raya!

Auto News
Stand to win up to RM10,000 cashback, iPhone 16 Pro and shopping vouchers this Raya!

Eyeing for a used, recon or new car this festive season? Stand a chance to get extra rewards when you buy your car on Carlist.my with Jom Raya Dengan Carlist Cashback Contest 2025. Aside from cashback of up to RM10,000, you also stand to win a brand new iPhone 16 Pro 128GB and RM200 Isetan gift vouchers.

- 1st prize: RM10,000 cashback
- 2nd prize: RM5,000 cashback
- 3rd prize: RM3,000 cashback
- Special prize: iPhone 16 Pro 128GB
- Consolation prize : RM200 Isetan Gift Voucher x 5

What’s more, double your winning chances when you purchase a Qualified or Certified car, exclusively on Carlist.my!

Join the contest in just 3 simple steps: 
1. Purchase a car via Carlist.my
2. Fill in the form here
3. Attach the proof of purchase in the form

Don’t miss out on exciting Raya deals with even more discounts and save more this festive season. Jom Raya Dengan Carlist, browse over 172,000 cars on Carlist.my now!. Download our mobile app for an even more convenient car browsing experience.

The contest will be held from the 1st of March until the 30th of April 2025. Terms and conditions apply.
 

