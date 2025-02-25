The new BMW M4 CS VR46, a once in a lifetime opportunity for Valentino Rossi fans.

Valentino Rossi, aka "The Doctor," has had an incredible career in motorsport, with 9 world championships and 115 Grand Prix wins on two wheels. After wrapping up his legendary MotoGP career in 2021, he’s kept racing—this time on four wheels.

Throughout his career, Rossi has always used the number 46, inspired by watching his dad race with it. That number means a lot to him, so for his 46th birthday, BMW M is celebrating in a big way with a special edition car.

Enter the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46. Only 92 of these will be made—46 in each of two exclusive variants—making it one of the rarest BMWs ever.

The main difference between the M4 CS Edition VR46 and a regular M4 CS is all about the exterior. There are two unique paint options inspired by Rossi’s style. The “Sport” variant comes in Marina Bay Blue metallic, with the number “46” in darker Tanzanite Blue metallic on the sides. The “Style” version has a matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic finish, with the “46” in Frozen Marina Bay Blue. Both versions come with carbon fiber accents and yellow details, plus the number “46” on the roof and the tailgate.

Inside, it’s all about that blue and yellow vibe. Both versions get Black/Night Blue M Carbon bucket seats in Merino Leather, with contrasting Sao Paulo Yellow Alcantara running through the shoulder areas. The M Alcantara steering wheel also gets yellow stitching, along with a yellow center marker. And to top it off, each car gets a badge on the carbon fiber center console that says “1/46,” showing it’s part of this limited series.

Rossi isn’t just about looks, though—he wants performance, too. The M4 CS Edition VR46 still packs the powerful S58 twin-turbo inline-six engine, making 550 horsepower and paired with an 8-speed M xDrive transmission. But BMW has fine-tuned the suspension, axles, wheel camber, and anti-roll bars for even sharper handling compared to the regular M4 CS.

While BMW hasn’t released the price yet, let’s be real—it’s probably not something most people can afford. But if you’re one of the lucky few to get your hands on one, you’ll get an exclusive experience as part of the deal. Buyers will enjoy a two-day trip to Italy. Day one includes a private visit to Rossi’s hometown and his VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, where you can chat with Rossi himself. Day two takes you to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for an exclusive BMW M Driving Experience.

Owning one of these 92 M4 CS Edition VR46 cars isn’t just about celebrating Rossi’s 46th birthday—it’s about owning a piece of motorsport history. This car is the perfect mix of performance and legacy, and that Italian experience? It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance.