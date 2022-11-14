Toyota bZ4X EV officially launched in Thailand - RM235,000

The all-electric Toyota bZ4X EV SUV is now available for purchase in Thailand with a price tag of 1,836,000 baht or around RM235,000.

Being the first ASEAN country to offer the all-electric SUV from Toyota, the Toyota bZ4X is now ready to take on the EV segment in Thailand as well as Indonesia. Malaysia is surely next in line, but it might only come sometime in 2023.

215hp, 337Nm, All-Wheel-Drive

The price for our lovely Thai neighbours seems to be an interesting one thanks to the country's government EV incentives which include lower customs duties as well as subsidies. Spec-wise, the Toyota bZ4X offers a dual-electric motor setup (plus AWD) that produces a combined output of 215hp and 337Nm of torque.

Based on the e-TNGA platform, the Toyota bZ4X also comes with a 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is said to have a WLTP range of up to 411km. AC charging supports up to 6.6kW and DC fast charging up to 150kW. If the latter is hooked up, the bZ4X can be charged from 0-80% in 30 minutes.

Five-year vehicle & eight-year battery warranties

While the Indonesian offering might be far lower in terms of performance thanks to its single-electric motor setup with 201hp and 266Nm of torque, the warranty packages are the same - five years for the vehicle (or 150,000km) and eight years for the battery (or 160,000km).

Other notable specs include:

20-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

All-LED lighting system

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Two-tone exterior colours with black roof + more

What will UMW Toyota bring to the table in 2023? Will it follow the specs similar to Thailand or the less powerful (and perhaps longer distance) variant from Indonesia? Stay tuned for more updates, folks.