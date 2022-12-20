2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport spotted in Thailand?

Someone in Thailand has spotted what possibly might be the 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport.

Covered in stickers to hide its true identity, Headlightmag reported that it looks like the 2021 Toyota Hilux GR Sport but plastered with parts that transform its looks into a more rugged beast.

Toyota bringing the fight to Ford's Ranger Raptor?

The Ford Ranger Raptor is arguably one of the best pickup trucks within its segment, which is understandable if or when Toyota decides to bring out the big guns with a new Toyota Hilux offering. Considering that Thailand is regarded as the 'Pickup Truck Capital of the World', we understand if they're planning to start the fight there where the big money is at.

These spy shots also resemble the Toyota Hilux Rogue quite a bit, the recently updated model launched in Australia back in July. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts may pick up on its slightly beefier suspension setup as well as brakes to possibly tackle more extreme offroad conditions.

Different design cues from the Hilux Rogue?

We can also see that the front-end design is slightly different from the current Aussie Hilux Rogue offering via its positioning. Although camouflaged, the impressions seemed to be a bit different and it's also apparent looking at the slightly higher-placed fog lights.

Not much else can be said about the specs inside and out, but Headlightmag expects that the new and possibly Toyota Hilux GR Sport to be fitted with the 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV turbodiesel unit that punches out 204hp and 500Nm of torque, which is then connected to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission with sequential shift.

Another point to take note of is the fact that the Toyota Hilux GR Sport is set to be launched in Australia within the second half of 2023 to replace the outgoing Rugged X variant.