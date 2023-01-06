2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport unveiled: Finally, a Hilux that deserves the GR name

Meet the Australian spec 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport - the most powerful diesel Hilux ever.

We've all heard of the Toyota Hilux GR Sport, which in the Thai, Indonesian, and European markets, is basically only a beefed-up Hilux with some cosmetic upgrades.

Well, in Australia, Toyota has decided to give the Hilux GR Sport bit more than just some body beautification, as they have just unveiled the most powerful diesel Hilux ever, with upgrades on the outside, inside and most importantly, underneath.

Benefiting from GAZOO Racing's experience in motorsport, the new Halo Hilux is built with a Dakar Rally-inspired design, intuitive handling and powerful driving performance.

Engineers from Toyota Australia - recognised as a global centre of excellence for Toyota 4WD vehicles - have been instrumental in the development program, combining their expertise and experience with colleagues in Latin America, Thailand and Japan.

The new off-roader might not be on Ford Ranger Raptor level, but it is the most powerful diesel Hilux ever offered by Toyota in Australia, where power and torque from the 2.8-litre engine have been boosted to kick out 221hp and 550Nm, courtesy of revised turbo and fuel-injection control system.

Yes, that might only be a 10% upgrade in engine performance, but when it is combined with sportier tuning for the automatic transmission, the Hilux GR Sport provides added confidence for accelerating and overtaking in all conditions, according to Toyota.

There are also wider tracks underneath that rugged body - extended 140mm front and 155mm rear - with redesigned wishbones and a reinforced rear axle to cater to the most demanding driving conditions.

If you think it stops there, then you'd be wrong because steering and cushioning the truck are a set of dedicated monotube shock absorbers with higher damping force and heat-dissipation capacity, stiffer coil springs and an optimal front-rear suspension which delivers outstanding handling and increased stability giving precise steering response.

Toyota says the set-up also enables the driver to enjoy the adrenaline of a sporty vehicle without compromising ride comfort for everyday use.

Although the wider track mainly benefits its technical side, Toyota has taken advantage of the wider stance and given the 2023 Hilux GR Sport a strong, stable, and muscular presence with prominent satin-black over-fenders that seamlessly integrate into the bumper.

At the front, the bumper is not all style with no substance as it directly helps with an increased approach angle when combined with the trucks' higher ground clearance.

The new model rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres while the addition of a skid plate, rock rails and red rear recovery points further reinforces its off-road credentials.

The inside too, has been given some nice styling upgrades, as the monochromatic black theme is set off with bright sports pedals and red seatbelts. GR branding is featured inside and out, including on the steering wheel, headrests, red brake callipers, exterior badges - and even embossed into the tub liner.

The launch of the new HiLux GR Sport in Australia is expected during the second half of 2023.



