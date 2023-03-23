2023 BIMS: Ford introduces 2.0L turbodiesel variant of the Ranger Raptor

Are you happy with the petrol-powered Ranger Raptor, or is this new diesel variant the one you have been waiting for?

When Ford introduced the next-gen Ranger Raptor at the 2022 BIMS motor show, they unveiled a Ranger Raptor for the ASEAN market with a twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, instead of a bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel under the hood.

Although it was predicted that the next-gen Ranger for the ASEAN market would come with that lovely 3.0-litre V6 engine, it was still however like a dream because diesel power is synonymous with pickup trucks on this side of the world.

Well, it seems that Ford can't seem to help themselves because just unveiled at the Ford booth at this year's BIMS is a Ranger Raptor, and yes, you guessed it right, a Ranger Raptor that comes with a diesel engine underneath the hood.

Based on the specs shown, the new Ranger Raptor variant with the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine produces 210 PS and 500 Nm of torque. As usual and similar to the petrol Raptor, power is then sent to a full-time 4WD system via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Just like its petrol counterpart, this particular diesel Raptor comes with the upgraded Fox suspension, which includes the new Fox 2.5 Live Valve dampers which helps reduce friction by around 50% thanks to Teflon-infused oil.

There's no surprises anywhere else underneath the rugged body, as it too gets robust yet lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms and a refined Watt's Link rear end.

If you're wondering if it has the Petrol's many selectable drive modes, it has, as the new electronically-controlled two-speed transfer case has a total of 7 selectable driving modes; Normal, Sport, Slippery, Rock Crawl, Sand, Mud/Ruts, and Baja.