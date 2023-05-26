Ford Malaysia confirms June arrival of 2.0L diesel Ranger Raptor

Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel to debut this June due to popular demand.

Ford Malaysia seems to want to conquer the performance truck market, because almost eight months after the introduction of the Petrol Ranger Raptor, Ford is about to debut its diesel brother, which will practically make them the company to go to when it comes to muscled-up trucks.

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the sole distributor for Ford in Malaysia, is more than thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated Next-Generation Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel.

According to them, this is a response to the demands of Raptor fans across the country, as the new diesel engine variant provides another option to meet the diverse needs and preferences of Malaysian consumers.

“Since we launched with the V6 engine last year, the Next-Generation Ranger Raptor has been much sought after. Many Malaysians have been asking for different drive trains. We are responding by adding the formidable, tried and tested 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel engine variant to offer another ownership option for Raptor lovers and other high-speed off-roading enthusiasts,” said Turse Zuhair, Managing Director of Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford.

The 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel truck will be officially launched at MRANTI Open Space (West Entrance), opposite Pavilion Bukit Jalil, from 9 to 11 June 2023. The launch will also kick off a roadshow tour, open to the public, where customers can get up close and personal with the diesel-powered Ford Ranger Raptor.

For early bird bookings, the first 300 customers nationwide will receive a fitted Digital Video Recorder (DVR) with their Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 2.0L. Additionally, customers who book at the official launch event will enjoy an exclusive Raptor Winter Vest upon vehicle delivery. Furthermore, the first 300 bookings will also enjoy an additional RM500 discount on a Ford Ranger Getaways.

The Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel promises to deliver exceptional performance and off-road capabilities, catering to the demands of adventure-seeking enthusiasts. It comes with a tried and tested 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine from the previous generation Raptor, featuring a power output of up to 210 PS and 500 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm.

That's about 100 PS and 80 Nm of torque down when compared to the petrol variant, but still, a formidable force to be reckoned with. As with its 3.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 brother, the Bi-Turbo Diesel Raptor will come with the same bold exterior and interior styling, integrated technologies, and advanced safety features.

Designed with Ford's Performance DNA at its core, the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor sets new standards in the off-road truck segment. It recently showcased its capabilities by successfully completing the SCORE International Baja 1000, one of the toughest off-road endurance races in the world.