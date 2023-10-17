Ford Ranger bags two awards as pickup truck of the year

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, has recently been honored with two awards from the 2022-2023 CarPlus Editor's Choice Awards. Specifically, they received the 'Pick-up Truck of the Year' award for their Ranger and 'Car of the Year' recognition for the Ranger Raptor.

Turse Zuhair, the Managing Director of Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford, expressed gratitude for these ongoing accolades, which solidify the Ranger's status as the leading choice in the premium pickup segment for a variety of purposes - be it work, family, or recreational use. He emphasized the vehicle's improved performance, technology, comfort, and distinctive design, expressing confidence that it will continue to be the preferred pickup for consumers and pickup enthusiasts across the nation.

The Ford Ranger features updated aesthetics with improved aerodynamics and enhanced interior comfort. It offers a selection of powerful and efficient engines, along with a range of cutting-edge technologies and a comprehensive suite of top-tier safety features. In Malaysia, the Ford Ranger lineup includes nine variants; ranging from the practical XL Single Cab to the premium lifestyle WildTrak and the high-performance Ranger Raptor.

The Ranger Raptor, designed and engineered with Ford's performance focus, is available with two high-performance engine options. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol engine delivers up to 397 PS and 583Nm torque, while the 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel engine offers up to 210 PS and 500 Nm of torque with competitive fuel efficiency at 8.2L/100km.

The CarPlus Editor’s Choice Award is an esteemed recognition of automotive excellence in Malaysia, celebrating outstanding vehicles in various categories based on their exceptional performance, design, innovation, and overall driving experience. Nominations for these awards are derived from models launched in Malaysia between July 2022 and July 2023, spanning the last 12 months.

Fans can get the list of Ranger’s awards and accreditations here.