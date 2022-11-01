BYD Atto 3 & e6 EV models to be launched in December - From RM150k

It's official, folks. The BYD Atto 3 and e6 EV models will be launched right here in Malaysia in December 2022.

Following the announcement of Sime Darby Motors as the official distributor for the BYD brand here in Malaysia back in September, the first two models will be making their official appearances in December 2022, and more to follow suit in 2023.

BYD Atto 3 & e6 - estimated from RM150k-RM170k

For those who are interested in getting their very own BYD EV, whether it's the Atto 3 compact SUV or e6 crossover/compact MPV, the estimated prices for the first two models are set around RM150,000 to RM170,000. Interested parties can already register their interest via the BYD - Sime Darby Motors Malaysia Facebook page.

Bookings, however, are still not yet available for now but if the timeline strongly suggests that these two models will indeed be launched in December this year, then it won't be long before interested parties can start placing their bookings for the very first batch of BYD EVs here in Malaysia.

Two variants for the BYD Atto 3

There will be two BYD Atto 3 variants that'll come into the Malaysian market which can be differentiated via its BYD Blade EV battery capacities - 49.92kWh and 60.48kWh. The former offers a 410km NEDC range while the latter grants a slightly further NEDC range of 480km.

Both variants are fitted with the same front-mounted electric motors that produce 210hp and 310Nm of torque. As for the e6 crossover/compact MPV, that features a 71.7kWh battery mated to a 93hp electric motor that can generate 180Nm of torque. NEDC distance is said to be within the 522km range.

It's going to be a very interesting couple of months for the entry-level EV segment here in Malaysia, folks. We'll also be getting the Ora Good Cat within the same timeframe as well as Renault Zoe. More to follow suit, of course.