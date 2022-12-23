Bookings for BYD Atto 3 EV hits 1,000 units in 10 days

Bookings for the BYD Atto 3 EV SUV have hit 1,000 units since its 'grand launch' earlier this month.

It looks like BYD SD Motors Malaysia (BYD's official distributor) and its massive marketing campaign has done wonders in not only bringing the crowd to Bandar Malaysia, but also capturing their interests (and booking fees) by letting them experience first-hand what the BYD Atto 3 has to offer.

'Grand Launch Special' promo a success

*Image credit: BYD Cars Malaysia

Apart from selling its first EV SUV from RM149,800 to RM167,800, BYD Malaysia also threw in a 'Grand Launch Special' package to help seal the deal by including a free portable home charger, V2L extension cable, and public charging credit worth RM1,000.

The car itself was a clear crowd-pleaser with a nice and very approachable design, decent colour options, and interior features that are unique compared to other EVs in the market to date. Surf Blue and Parkour Red seem to be the hero colours, followed by Boulder Grey, Sky White, and Forest Green.

410km for Standard, 480km for Extended (NEDC)

*Image credit: BYD Cars Malaysia

There are two variants to choose from when it comes to the BYD Atto 3 - Standard Range and Extended Range. The former is fitted with a 49.92kWh BYD Blade battery pack which offers an NEDC range of up to 410km while the latter packs a bigger 60.49kWh pack that grants up to 480km (also NEDC).

Power-wise, all units come with the same front-electric motor setup that produces 203hp and 310Nm of torque. 0-100km/h can be achieved in 7.3 seconds for those of you who are wondering more about performance.

To know more about the BYD Atto 3 EV SUV, CLICK HERE for our launch story + all the specs inside and out. Alternatively, check out Jim's video following its official launch here in Malaysia, below.