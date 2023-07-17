Carlist.my
Auto News
 | 

Consumer protection regulation requires workshop operators to display mechanics' qualifications

Workshop operators are now required to display a list containing the names of mechanics and their qualifications for consumers to access.

According to Bernama, this regulation, part of the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, came into effect nationwide on July 1, according to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub

The objective of this requirement is to provide consumers with the necessary information to make informed decisions when selecting workshops with qualified mechanics. Workshop owners are encouraged to either hire mechanics with proper qualifications or support their existing mechanics in obtaining the required certifications.

Additionally, operators must clearly indicate the category of spare parts used, whether they are new, used, or reconditioned. This transparency ensures that consumers are aware of the type of parts being used for repairs or modifications to their vehicles.

car workshop Malaysia

The amendment, gazetted on June 22, 2022, was initially set to be enforced on July 1, 2022. However, it was postponed for a year until July 1, 2023, allowing affected parties to prepare for the changes.

The enforcement of the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 is now in full effect nationwide as of July 1, 2023. Any violations of the regulations may be subject to action under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599).

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

