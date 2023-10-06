Exciting news for Tesla owners in Johor: Your 1st Supercharging station is now open! Come now to Sunway Big Box from 5th-8th October!

Hey Tesla owner and fans, great news! Tesla has just unveiled its first Supercharging station in Johor, right at Sunway Big Box. This means all Tesla owners in Johor and Singapore can now embark on cross-country road trips for super-fast and seamless charging.

To celebrate this milestone, Tesla is offering a special Supercharging rate of just RM0.63 per kWh for a limited time! Wait, there's more! You can experience Tesla's technology and learn all about the charging process during this pop-up event because Tesla will be displaying the Model Y at the main concourse of Sunway Big Box.

Grab this chance to learn more on Tesla's technology and about the charging process during the event. Who knows, you might own a Tesla soon too.

This Supercharging station in Johor is the second in Malaysia, following the recent launch at Pavilion, KL. It's perfectly positioned for easy access from Singapore through the causeways. Also, with four Superchargers on site, there are plenty of charging options for Tesla owners.

Here's the really cool part: Using V3 Supercharging technology, a Model Y performance can juice up for a whopping 270 kilometers in just 15 minutes! Tesla is fully committed to expanding its charging network in Malaysia, so you can look forward to even more stations in the near future.

And the convenience doesn't end there. Tesla's integrated support system, accessible through the mobile app, allows you to effortlessly manage your charging experience. From checking charger availability to monitoring your vehicle's charging status and even making payments - it's all just a tap away.

To learn more, make your way to Sunway Big Box from the 5th to the 8th of October, Event starts from 11 am to 8 pm.

If you're wondering about rates, here's the scoop:

Starting from midnight on the 5th of October until 11:59 pm on the 8th of October, enjoy the special Supercharging rate of RM0.63 per kWh.

After this promotional period, the Supercharging rate will be RM1.25 per kWh.

And please note, if the Supercharging station is at full capacity, there's a small idle fee of up to RM4.00 per minute. Meaning, if the battery is fully charged and you don't remove the car for the next user to plug in, you will be charged RM 4 per minute.

So, charge up, hit the road, and experience the future of driving with Tesla!

If you have any queries, feel free to reach out to the Tesla Malaysia hotline at 1800810655.



