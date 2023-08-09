First 66 units of 2023 GWM Cannon pickup truck arrives in Malaysia - RM127,800

GWM Malaysia recently posted that the first batch of 2023 GWM Cannon pickup trucks has arrived here in Malaysia.

Comprising 66 units in conjunction with the country's upcoming 66th year of independence at the end of the month, the post also prompts interested parties to head over to the nearest GWM showroom to get 'up close and personal' with its latest offering.

The GWM Cannon first made its appearance at the Malaysia Autoshow back in May where the preview involved a couple of dual-cab models regarded as the P12 for general use and the P11 for more commercial purposes.

Based on what we've seen in recent months, the first batch of GWM Cannon is most likely the P12 Ultra specification. Some details of the GWM Cannon Ultra were shared by its dealers, including the price - RM127,800 (on-the-road price without insurance).

Although GWM Malaysia themselves have not made any official announcements regarding any of the Cannon models or prices, the price point seems to be legit.

For firepower, all GWM Cannon pickup truck comes with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel unit paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that churns out 163PS and 400Nm of torque.

Other features that assist in making the Cannon Ultra a more workable pickup truck to use on a daily basis are automatic LED headlights, LED taillights, integrated tailgate step, and other must-have pickup truck specs like locking differential, drive modes, and more.

Other worthy mentions can be found within the cabin space such as a seven-inch driver's display, a slightly bigger nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus other things like powered front seats and leather upholstery.

More info will come in the near future, but for those who are interested to grab one of the first 66 units, better be quick about it and head to the nearest dealer.