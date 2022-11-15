Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Free Download – iCar Asia Limited
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. GE15: PM announces holiday for November 18 and 19, as well as free toll

GE15: PM announces holiday for November 18 and 19, as well as free toll

Auto News
 | 

GE15: PM announces holiday for November 18 and 19, as well as free toll

Government announces public holiday for Nov 18 & 19, and they have worked together with 30 highway concessions to provide free tolls on those days.

After mulling over the idea for days, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob finally announced that November 18 and 19 would be public holidays, to make it easier for Malaysian families to fulfil their respective responsibilities to vote in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Malaysian Prime Minister 2022, Ismail Sabri Yaakob

He said that the announcement of the two-day public holiday was made due to the possibility of private companies operating on Saturday.

At the same time, the government announced free tolls for 30 highway concessions on November 18 and 19. The PM said the government wanted to make it easier for returning voters to fulfil their respective responsibilities.

Free toll Malaysia Novermber 18 &19 2022

"To make it easier for voters to return and vote, as many as 30 highway concessions agreed to offer free tolls for two days to users in conjunction with GE15", said Sabri.

The free tolls starts at 12.01am on November 18 until 11.59pm on November 19.

Related Tags
GE15 Holiday GE15 Free toll Malaysia General Election 2022
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party