GE15: PM announces holiday for November 18 and 19, as well as free toll

Government announces public holiday for Nov 18 & 19, and they have worked together with 30 highway concessions to provide free tolls on those days.

After mulling over the idea for days, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob finally announced that November 18 and 19 would be public holidays, to make it easier for Malaysian families to fulfil their respective responsibilities to vote in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said that the announcement of the two-day public holiday was made due to the possibility of private companies operating on Saturday.

At the same time, the government announced free tolls for 30 highway concessions on November 18 and 19. The PM said the government wanted to make it easier for returning voters to fulfil their respective responsibilities.

"To make it easier for voters to return and vote, as many as 30 highway concessions agreed to offer free tolls for two days to users in conjunction with GE15", said Sabri.

The free tolls starts at 12.01am on November 18 until 11.59pm on November 19.