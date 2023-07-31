Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition unveiled at Art of Speed 2023

It's official, folks. The iconic 1985 Proton Saga will be the first Proton model to be made into a Hot Wheels diecast and it's going into production in December 2023.

The announcement came last week during the Art of Speed Malaysia 2023 event where the folks from Mattel Malaysia, Hot Wheels, and Proton announced the winner of the Hot Wheels x PROTON Kids Design Competition for kids.

9-year-old Saw Jane Harn hailing from Penang emerged as the victor where her artwork will be used for the packaging for the upcoming Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition. And yes, Saw will be the first kid in the world to be given this opportunity to design a Hot Wheels packaging.

According to Azlan Othman, Chief Designer at Proton (and also one of the judges for the design competition), "The Malaysian elements Jane Harn chose for her design are a quintessential summation of our beautiful country. We thought that her artful execution of these undeniably Malaysian icons would set a wonderful backdrop for the Hot Wheels Proton Saga."

The 1:64 scale diecast of Malaysia's first national car marked a significant milestone for Proton as well as Mattel Malaysia when the collaboration was announced back in 2022.

This time around, they've confirmed that the Hot Wheels Proton Saga model will go into production at the end of 2023 and will be available in over 150 countries around the world.

As for the Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition with Saw's beautiful artwork position as part of the diecast's packaging, that will be released in 2024.