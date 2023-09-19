I am the top G: BMW Malaysia's electrifying EV line up takes them to the top of the premium EV market in terms of deliveries with less than 4 months to go in 2023!

BMW Group Malaysia has rolled out over 1,600 units of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad EVs in the first eight months of 2023, emerging as the leader in Malaysia's premium electric vehicle EV market. This surpasses last year's delivery of 1,557 units and practically guarantees BMW's position as the top premium automaker for the third year straight.

Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, shares, De Visser emphasized, we are thrilled to bring our mobile charging vehicle concept – one that we unveiled earlier this year, to life with Gentari. Our partnerships with key players like them underscore our belief that industry-wide collaboration is the engine driving the transformation towards an Electric Future. We hope to inspire more players in this field to elevate their commitment to electrification, collectively enriching the local EV ecosystem. This collaboration will be made available towards end of 2023.”

Understanding the concerns of current and future EV owners, BMW Group Malaysia and Gentari are introducing "Charge Go" – a mobile EV charging service with on-the-go DC fast-charging. This partnership aims to make EV charging easier and more accessible for Malaysians.

Shah Yang Razalli, Deputy CEO of Gentari and CEO of Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd said, the launch of Charge Go with BMW is another innovative solution that exemplifies Gentari's customer-centricity. This mobile charging solution is a product of the collective effort amongst local industry players, including SMEs, to strengthen the local EV ecosystem in coming up with our very own and locally designed solution in this space. This solution, the first of many to come from Gentari, aims to bolster range confidence, making the transition to EVs an easy one.”

To celebrate their success, BMW Group Malaysia is teaming up with local charging providers – ChargEV, JomCharge, and Gentari to offer exclusive unlimited-charging packages for BMW and MINI EV owners. From October 1st to December 31st, 2023, the first 200 registrants can get this package for RM2,400 and RM1,800 respectively - providing unlimited charging at all specified facilities for a year.

With over 1,000 charging facilities accessible to EV owners in Malaysia through strategic partnerships and dealer networks, BMW Group Malaysia is dedicated to supporting sustainable mobility, subsequently addressing a major aspect of people's worries in transitioning to EV from Petrol.

Forwardism: A glimpse into the future

The "Forwardism, by BMW" event promises an immersive experience, presenting BMW Group's Forwardism philosophy that combines art with luxury. Located near the Mandarin Oriental KL, attendees can get up-close with the BMW i7 and explore the financing part of it and other EV models too. The event is open to the public, but registration is required.

The "Forwardism Pop-Up by BMW", running until November 12th, offers Malaysians a chance to interact with BMW's electric vehicle portfolio. Visitors can explore the BMW iX1, iX3, i4, iX, and the much-celebrated BMW i7, with test drives available for a firsthand experience of Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure.

In 2023, BMW Group Malaysia isn't just producing cars, they're driving the future of mobility in Malaysia! Don't miss out on this electrifying journey.

