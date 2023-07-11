Interest-free bike loans if BN wins in Terengganu, PAS also the same

The upcoming state elections are just around the corner and parties in Terengganu are gunning for interest-free motorcycle loans should they win.

Which party are we referring to? Barisan Nasional (BN). And also, PAS. According to Harian Metro, Terengganu's UMNO state chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Said, youths in the state will be promised an interest-free motorcycle loan should they win in the state.

An RM5,000 motorcycle loan will be offered where only RM4,500 is required to be paid off while the RM500 balance will be subsidised by BN. As for the mechanics, no other details have been shared just yet.

On the PAS side of things, Sinar Harian reported more or less the same thing, apart from the interest-free motorcycle loans being offered to those with a maximum salary of RM4,000. If PAS wins there, this will be one of their promises to be delivered within the next five years.

Apart from the interest-free motorcycle loans, BN is also gunning for improving the state of education by providing laptops and e-books for fellow students. PAS also has its own plans to get the votes in via its 10 promises under its manifesto to secure the win in 2023.