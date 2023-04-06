JPJ is helping companies to announce product recalls

Product recall announcements have always been the responsibility of the vehicle companies with their customers and product owners, but the JPJ is now doing something extra about it.

From now on, the Road Transport Department or JPJ will assist in making the product recall announcements via its social media pages and portal. With JPJ lending a helping hand, the public will hopefully have more awareness in regard to vehicle or product recalls.

This particular implementation was initialised to be in line with the wishes of JPJ's Director General, Ybhg. Dato' Zailani Hj. Hashim. His Bilateral Meeting with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism (MLIT), National Traffic Safety and Environment Laboratory (NTSEL), and also Japan Automobile Standards Internationalization Center (JASIC) focused on product recall benchmarking activities that are being conducted by the Japanese through official websites and mass media.

It's a good move to create more awareness considering the fact that any product recall needs to be notified to the Road Transport Department under Section 66 (1)(pp) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Further actions from JPJ include progress recording and monitoring for all units involved in the recall.