Mega traffic operation in July by KL Police, JPJ, DBKL, and DOE

The Kuala Lumpur Police will be setting up a mega traffic operation this month which will involve around 1,000 officers.

It's going to be an integrated operation where the KL Police will be working closely with other bodies of authority from the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and even the Department of Environment (DOE).

The operation will be looking into a list of offences like illegal parking, obstruction of traffic, illegal specs for cars, and also motorcycle-related matters throughout the whole month of July.

Apart from the usual offences on the road, they will also run background checks to look out for arrest warrants, criminal records, stolen cars, and even plans to take action against workshops that offer illegal modifications for both bikes and cars, as reported by Bernama.

According to KL Police chief, Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zin, "This operation will involve about 1,000 officers and police personnel with the respective agencies focusing on the offences under their own jurisdiction. The nature of this operation is to discipline, educate, and advise road users to obey all traffic rules as well as the rules of the other enforcement agencies involved."