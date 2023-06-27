Over 600 summonses issued during JPJ's special ops for modified bikes

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) conducted a special operation on the DUKE Highway earlier this week focusing on modified bikes.

Together with the Department of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) and Department of Environment (DOE), the special operation was carried out for seven hours on 24 June 2023 which involved a total of 75 members of the authorities involved stationed in both directions of the DUKE Highway.

*Image credit: Bahagian Penguatkuasa JPJ Malaysia

Acting on complaints received by the public living in the surrounding areas in regards to illegal racing and other racing activities, the special operation resulted in a total of 691 summonses issued as well as 155 notices for a number of offences that involved:

No driving licence

Expired driving licence

No insurance

Expired LKM

'Fancy' number plates + more

Other offenses include extreme modification of motorcycles which resulted in 56 vehicles being confiscated by the authorities. Efforts to curb such activities and behaviours are said to be ramped up in the near future by the JPJ and PDRM to create a safer road environment for all users.