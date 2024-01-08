New 2024 Proton X70 Facelift Launching Soon? Here's what you can expect - From price, exterior to specs

Is the new 2024 Proton X70 facelift launching soon with an updated price? Camouflaged test models OTR suggest significant external changes, similar to the Geely Boyue. Read more!

When is the new Proton X70 2024 Facelift Launch Date?

While there is no news on the official launch date of the Proton X70 2024, what we know is that the production of the Proton X70 has reportedly slowed down, which confirms the rumors that it is being replaced by a recently updated model, according to manufacturing data obtained from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

2024 Proton X70 Facelift Price

There's no official word yet on the 2024 Proton X70 price. However, it is evident that the X70 is an older model and, consequently, is in line for an update soon.

At the moment, the Proton X70 comes with two turbocharged engine options: a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine or a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that is shared with the X50. The price details for the current Proton X70 are as follows:-

Variant Price Drive Proton X70 1.5 TGDI Standard Variant Price from RM98,800 2WD Proton X70 1.5 TGDI Executive Variant Price from RM110,800 2WD Proton X70 1.5 TGDI Executive Variant Price from RM116,800 AWD Proton X70 1.5 TGDI Premium Variant Price from RM123,800 2WD Proton X70 1.5 TGDI Premium X Variant Price from RM126,800 2WD Proton X70 1.8 TGDI Premium Variant Price from RM128,800 2WD

What We Know About the Upcoming 2024 Proton X70 Facelift So Far

The Proton X70 new facelift's imminent launch is causing excitement in Tanjung Malim, where the national automaker is gearing up for the model's significant second revision.

Similar to the earlier sighting from October 2023, the updated C-segment SUV only has its front and rear ends fully covered in camouflage. The modifications for 2024 Proton X70 are anticipated to be similar to the Geely Boyue facelift, which featured a more sculpted bonnet for its exterior, wider lower intake, and slimmer headlamps. Want to know more about the 2024 Proton X70 Facelift VS Geely Boyue? Read more!

Proton X70 production reduced by 92% ahead 2024 new facelift

Our friends at Wapcar have reported that the only Proton X70 variant with a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has completely stopped being produced, and the remaining range with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine is also gradually being phased out. Just 136 examples were made overall in November 2023, indicating an impending shuffle. As opposed to this, Proton produced 1,616 SUVs during the same time frame in 2022, a 92% decrease.



This time, the C-segment SUV's appearance is anticipated to be the main focus of the facelift, especially with its front-end design, which is predicted to mimic the 2019 Geely Boyue Pro facelift (pictured). While the 1.8-liter engine's return for the 2024 Proton X70 model year is uncertain, the fact that Proton's new engine plant will be available in most, if not all, variants with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder is more certain.

2024 Proton X70 Facelift Exterior

Additionally, from the spy shots that we’ve seen it seems that there are differences in the C-segment SUV’s grille, and the chrome pins that align the X70 with the larger D-segment X90 are visible. This takes the place of the Infinite Weave design, which was retained for the first minor change (MC) that was introduced with the X70 back in 2018.







The Infinite Weave design for its exterior, which has been present since the X70's 2018 launch and was maintained with the first minor change (MC) that was introduced last year, has been replaced with this. The X70 MC2 will be based on the Boyue facelift rather than the Boyue Pro, as further evidenced by the fact that the uncamouflaged tail lights in the picture seem to be the same as they were previously.

2024 Proton X70 SUV Interior

We haven't seen any interior photos yet, but we can anticipate that the relatively minor interior changes will be similar to the Boyue update.

Any Updates on the new 2024 Proton X70 Engine?

Together with the MC, the X70 was given a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three petrol engine that produces 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, which powers the front wheels. The only all-wheel drive option available is the 1.5 TGDI Executive AWD. Although it is only available on one variant (1.8 TGDI Premium 2WD), the previous 1.8-liter turbo-four unit with 184 PS and 300 Nm was also kept. This powertrain lineup should continue for the X70 MC2.

