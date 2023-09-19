New IONIQ 6 variants in Malaysia by Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors : Lite and Plus - RM 219,888 and RM 249,888 respectively

In a move to expand its offering for the IONIQ 6, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has unveiled two new variants, Lite and Plus. These additions complement the previously launched Max RWD and Max AWD models, a release that gained significant attention in July. The IONIQ 6, a recipient of three prestigious World Car Awards for 2023, has left a strong impression with its blend of cutting-edge technology, aerodynamic design, and remarkable performance. Now, with the introduction of the Lite and Plus variants, Malaysian buyers have wider options for this electric sedan.

Both Lite and Plus variants feature a single-motor RWD configuration, powered by a 53 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and a 111 kW motor. This delivers a torque of 350 Nm, taking the vehicles from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.8 seconds. The range of the vehicle is at an impressive 429 km on the WLTP cycle.

Thanks to the 800-volt architecture, Lite and Plus models can charge from 10% to 80% in a mere 18 minutes with a maximum of 350 kW DC. Even with less powerful chargers, these variants demonstrate efficiency, taking 58 minutes for the same range at 50 kW DC.

The Lite and Plus models come equipped with many features including safety systems, seamless connectivity through screens, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and more. The IONIQ 6 lite RWD starts at RM219,888 and RM249,888 for the Plus RWD.

Bookings for the IONIQ 6 can be made at authorized Hyundai sales outlets across Malaysia and on the online booking platform as well. Deliveries for the Lite and Plus are set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

The best thing is, the IONIQ 6 comes with an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty. For RM10,000 more, the standard vehicle warranty is upgradable to five years/100,000 km, and attached to this is three years/50,000 km of free service. They also have free one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership for the first 30 owners (T&C applies)

Hyundai IONIQ 6 variants & prices:

IONIQ 6 Lite RWD - RM 219,888

IONIQ 6 Plus RWD - RM 249,888

IONIQ 6 Max RWD - RM 289,888

IONIQ 6 Max AWD - RM 319,888