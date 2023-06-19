Perodua Axia E should prioritise safety features like ABS & ESC - Wee Ka Siong

The latest 2023 Perodua Axia E was recently launched with a super affordable price tag of RM22,000 but not everyone is singing praise about it.

Former Transport Minister, Wee Ka Siong, has voiced his concerns regarding the Perodua Axia E which doesn't come with a couple of very important safety features like ABS and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

According to his post on Facebook, "I am really glad that large car makers are keeping their consumers’ pockets in mind with plenty of choices and ranges of specs from which to choose. But let’s not compromise on the safety and security of the driver and passenger. Certain specs like anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and electronic stability control (ESC) should not be left out just to bring the vehicle price down to ‘Rahmah’ levels."

He then continued by stating that he understands the situation of some households that struggle with their finances but directed the issue toward the government in helping them out. One of the ways of not doing so is by 'reducing vehicle safety specs to satisfy a price point'.

Wee also mentioned that the presence of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and similar anti-skid vehicle features can prevent around 40% of deaths and collisions due to loss of control. In 2018, the Ministry of Transport made it mandatory for all new cars to have ESC.

"I hope that the maker of the Axia E manual, which many have started calling the ‘Kosong Spec’ car will rethink the latest model that comes without safety features like ABS, EBD, and ESC as in the previous Axia E. Even central locking is missing from this latest Axia E," added Wee in his Facebook post.

Going back to the 2023 Perodua Axia E, it is actually based on the 2014 model which meant that it is not compulsory for it to have ABS and ESC fitted as standard safety features. Nevertheless, it does come with two airbags, ISOFIX seat anchors, a driver seatbelt reminder, and a four-star ASEAN NCAP rating which was bestowed upon it back in 2014.