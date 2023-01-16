Peugeot's pickup truck is coming to Malaysia - Est RM123k

The 2023 Peugeot Landtrek pickup truck will be coming to Malaysia very soon.

This news was confirmed by Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB) last week when they previewed the mid-sized pickup truck during a media event. Malaysia will be the first country in the Asia Pacific to launch the Peugeot Landtrek in 2023.

Peugeot Landtrek - Est price RM123,000?

Bookings are already open for this very stylish-looking pickup truck with an estimated price tag of RM123,000. For that price, you're getting a pickup truck that is powered by a 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 150hp and 350Nm of torque.

All that power is sent down to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Based on the Changan Kaicheng F70 truck, the Peugeot Landtrek offers its own French twist in the world of mid-size pickup trucks thanks to the brand's styling both inside and out.

Peugeot's 'alluring' design DNA

One look at the Peugeot Landtrek and you'll instantly recognise the brand's 'alluring' design DNA that is both stylish and modern yet rugged, particularly its vertical grille embedded with Peugeot's Lion emblem as well as LED signature lighting.

The inside is just as stylish as some of Peugeot's latest SUV offerings with features like the 10-inch HD screen, Peugeot's signature piano key toggle switches, and other specs that match with its Chinese twin, the Changan Kaicheng F70.

As for safety, the Peugeot Landtrek comes ready with features such as:

SRS Airbags

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Anti-Skid Regulation (ASR)

Hill Assist Descent Control (HADC)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

ISOFIX points

Quite a cool-looking pickup truck for the modern-day urban environment, to say the least. Any takers?