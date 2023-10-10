​​​​​​​Proton gets involved in education - donates seven 1.5 TGDi engines to IPTAs to empower educations and inspire future automotive experts

Proton's engines are now assisting education in Perak as seven locally assembled 1.5 TGDi engines were donated to technical institutions in Perak. YB Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, presented these engines, setting the stage for hands-on training in engine servicing and development.

The lucky recipients, including Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah, Kolej Vokasional Slim River, Giat Mara Tanjong Malim and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) are set to benefit from these engines.

Dr. Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton, expressed his enthusiasm, 'has been producing vehicles in Tanjung Malim for 20 years and we are always looking for opportunities to support local educational institutions to further develop their automotive knowledge and skills. We hope the engines presented today will help advance the training programmes at the institutions and help train future talents for Malaysia’s automotive industry.”

This event, part of P1's 40th-anniversary celebration, also recognized the outstanding achievement of three inventive brothers from SMK Proton City - Shameer Pandurar (16), Shaheer Pandurar (14), and Shazlan Pandurar (13).

The three boys demonstrated their inventive prowess by winning a gold medal for the World Young Inventions Exhibition (WYIE) and were also named Best Young Inventors for the Malaysian Young Inventions Exhibition (MYIE).

Their gold medal-winning innovation earned them a well-deserved RM3,000 contribution from PROTON. Dr. Li Chunrong commended their achievement, foreseeing even greater accomplishments on their horizon. The future certainly looks bright for these young inventors!