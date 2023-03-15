Proton & Perodua still meet national car manufacturer criteria - MITI

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has stated that both Proton and Perodua are still eligible to be treated as national car manufacturers.

MITI's Deputy Minister, Liew Chin Tong, made this statement as a reply to Lee Chean Hung (PH-Petaling Jaya) during a Q&A session at the Parliament earlier this week. Lee's inquiry was regarding the 'special treatment' that is still being given to Proton since it is no longer a 'national car', as reported by Bernama.

One of MITI's tasks is to ensure that both Proton and Perodua can still meet the criteria under the National Automotive Policy (NAP 2020) to be classified as national car makers.

MITI also mentioned that any other car manufacturer can also be considered as a 'national car project' and awarded with 'special treatment' like Proton and Perodua if they can meet the same criteria imposed for the two national brands.

Some of those criteria involve a majority of local ownership, local supply chain development, R&D activities, and flourishing the locals with ample job opportunities. Proton, for example, recently launched its latest and Malaysia's biggest stamping plant in Tanjung Malim to boost the production of local parts as well as provide extra jobs for Malaysians.

With that being said, MITI also stated that these criteria from all car manufacturers in the country are constantly monitored and updated from time to time, particularly in regard to the National Automotive Policy 2020.