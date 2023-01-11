Singapore now has a CKD Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor Co is about to unveil their assembled in Singapore Ioniq 5, two years after they started construction on a research and development centre in the Lion City.

It will be shown at the Singapore Motor Show, which will take place from 12-15 January 2023.

According to The Straits Times, Hyundai Motor’s assembly plant in Singapore will start rolling out the Ioniq 5 in Q1 of 2023, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the company will hold a charity auction for the number plates of its first 100 cars assembled in Singapore, which will bear plates with EVS prefix, which stands for EV made in Singapore.

The Singaporean CKD Ioniq 5 will be assembled at Hyundai's Motor Group Innovation Center located in the Jurong Innovation District, which Hyundai says will assemble a total of 30,000 vehicles a year by 2025.

Andy Kang, Hyundai Motor’s head of sales innovation group told the daily that the plant will initially import the car’s fully painted body shell from its newly opened factory in Indonesia, with all other parts shipped in from South Korea.

They also plan to source some parts from Singapore's automotive component makers once its production volume ramps up.

Apart from a “Made in Singapore” sticker on the door frames, the EV will be largely similiar to the Ioniq 5s sold in South Korea and Indonesia, but the Ioniq 5 First 100 will be distinguished by unique details such as the use of Gravity Matte Gold paint colour, Dark Pebble Gray interior colour, First 100 badge on the exterior and First 100 print on the seats.

As reported by The Straits Times, Hyundai will be offering a 10-year, 160,000km warranty on the Ioniq 5’s battery at 70%, which means if the battery fails to retain 70% of its charge any time before the 10th year, Hyundai will replace it.



