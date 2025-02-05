Toyota brings GR Corolla facelift to Japan with exclusive Circuit Mode, anti-lag, Sport Package

Toyota has finally brought the updated GR Corolla for 2025 into its home market of Japan, a shocking delay as this launch comes after our market had already received the updated hot hatch last year. Malaysia boleh, I guess!?

Despite the delayed arrival in Japan, Toyota is offering an exclusive features from the outset, including the sought after 8-speed GR Direct Automatic Transmission. In contrast, Malaysian buyers will have to wait a little longer for this gearbox option.

Pricing in Japan starts at 5,980,000 Yen (approximately RM170k) for the automatic variant, which carries a premium of 300,000 yen (around RM8,500) over the standard 6-speed manual, which is priced at 5,680,000 yen (about RM163k).

Perhaps showing a bit of home turf bias, Toyota has introduced a unique feature for the Japanese market: Circuit Mode. Utilising GPS technology, this mode detects when the car is near a recognised racetrack, automatically altering the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster to display shift lights and an enlarged gear indicator.

Additionally, Circuit Mode activates an adjustable anti-lag system (with weak, mild, and strong settings), maximises cooling system performance, and raises the speed limiter beyond Japan’s standard 180 km/h cap to its actual top speed of 230 km/h.

Having already covered the facelifted GR Corolla back in December, we know the rest of the story here. Under the bonnet, this new GR Corolla retains the powerful G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine. While the maximum output remains at 304 PS at 6,500 rpm, peak torque has been increased by 30 Nm, reaching 400 Nm between 3,250 and 4,600 rpm, bringing it on par with the recently updated GR Yaris in terms of performance.

Of course, all this drive and power reaches the road via Toyota’s signature GR-Four all-wheel drive system, albeit with revised settings. The Normal mode now distributes torque at a 60:40 front-to-rear ratio. Gravel mode, which previously had a 30:70 split in Sport mode, now provides an even 50:50 torque distribution.

Meanwhile, Track mode dynamically adjusts between a 60:40 and 30:70 split depending on driving conditions, a change from the previous fixed 50:50 setting. Standard across all models in Japan are front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, ensuring improved traction and stability.

Toyota has further improved the GR Corolla’s chassis for better handling and driving dynamics. New rebound springs at the front and rear help suppress inner wheel lift during aggressive cornering, improving overall traction. The rear springs and anti-roll bars have also been retuned to enhance ground contact and responsiveness during turns.

Furthermore, Toyota has adjusted the trailing arm mounting point, reducing rear squat under acceleration. This minimizes shifts in the car’s posture, leading to greater stability and improved acceleration out of corners.

Visually, the Japan-spec of this refreshed GR Corolla mirrors the international version (Malaysia included), sporting a redesigned front bumper that takes inspiration from the GR Yaris. Larger corner air intakes and the removal of fog lights enhance cooling efficiency, directing airflow to a new sub-radiator, while new brake ducts and an air curtain system help manage airflow around the front wheels, reducing turbulence and improving high-speed stability.

The rest of the exterior remains unchanged, retaining key performance-oriented elements such as the vented hood, flared fenders with integrated functional vents, a carbon fibre roof, a prominent rear spoiler, and a large rear diffuser housing the signature triple-exit exhaust setup.

That said, Japanese buyers do have the benefit of optioning 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels as standard, previously reserved for the two-seater Morizo Edition, which replace the standard Enkei cast multi-spoke alloys.

Inside, the overall cabin design remains largely unchanged, avoiding the drastic revisions seen in the GR Yaris. However, Japanese buyers can opt for a new Sport Package, priced at 253,000 Yen (approximately RM7,200), that adds semi-bucket seats, an Ultrasuede-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob with red trim, shift gaiter, and handbrake lever. Red seat belts and black interior trim further enhance the sporty ambiance, replacing the silver accents fitted as standard.

In a pleasant surprise, Toyota is also offering some mechanical upgrades as retrofit accessories for current GR Corolla owners, which are presented as two upgrade stages. The ‘stage one’ set includes reinforced bolts for the steering column and dashboard, improving steering feel and straight-line stability. Additionally, rear damper upgrades enhance cornering dynamics.

Naturally, ‘Stage Two’ upgrades go further, introducing multiple suspension enhancements, including new lower arms and ball joints for improved steering feedback, along with the aforementioned upgraded dampers, rebound springs, rear springs, and rear anti-roll bar. These parts will be available through official Toyota dealers and Toyota Mobility Parts offices in Japan starting this summer.