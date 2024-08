Toyota has now brought many of the same updates first seen on the updated GR Yaris 8 months ago to the larger GR Corolla. This revamp includes a mild redesign and several performance-oriented enhancements, notably the addition of a new transmission option to complement the existing manual gearbox.

Visually, the facelift includes a redesigned front bumper reminiscent of the GR Yaris, featuring larger corner air inlets and the removal of fog lights to increase cooling capacity, especially for the transmission oil cooler in automatic models. An additional sub-radiator, standard on top-spec models and optional on others, provides extra engine cooling. New brake ducts and an air curtain direct airflow around the front wheels, reducing turbulence in the wheel wells and improving handling stability.

The exterior design remains largely unchanged, with the GR Corolla continuing to feature a bulging vented hood, heavily-blistered fenders with front vents, a carbon fiber roof, a large tailgate spoiler, and a distinctive rear diffuser with triple exhausts. Inside, the GR Corolla now boasts a darker finish on the trim and switches for a sportier appearance, replacing the previous silver and chrome accents.

The five-door hot hatch retains its rally-inspired G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged and direct-injected 3-cylinder engine. While the power output remains steady at 304 PS at 6,500 rpm, peak torque has increased by 30 Nm to 400 Nm, available between 3,250 and 4,600 rpm. These figures align with those of the latest GR Yaris and the Lexus LBX Morizo RR.

A significant new feature shared with the GR Yaris is the eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission. This transmission has been developed to deliver rapid downshifts and anticipates the appropriate gear selection based on brake and throttle inputs rather than solely on vehicle behaviour. Toyota claims this results in shifting that mimics the precision of a professional driver - can’t wait to test this out for ourselves!

The new gearbox also features special heat-resistant clutch material, a new torque control system, and a compact, high-response linear solenoid. An additional launch control function has also been introduced in automatic models for optimised acceleration off the line. Purists, of course, can still choose the six-speed manual transmission, now equipped with a new dual-mass flywheel and automatic rev-matching.

Regardless of the transmission choice, the GR Corolla retains its signature GR-Four all-wheel-drive system. Similar to the GR Yaris, its operation has been adjusted with torque split now ranging from 60:40 front-to-rear in Normal mode to 50:50 in Gravel mode (previously 30:70 in Sport), while Track mode features a variable torque split from 60:40 to 30:70 depending on driving conditions (previously locked at 50:50). Additionally, front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, previously exclusive to the Circuit Edition, are now standard across all models.

Although the outgoing GR Corolla was already very impressive in terms of driving dynamics, Toyota has further refined the chassis. Rebound front and rear springs now suppress inner wheel lift during hard cornering to improve traction while rear springs and anti-roll bars have been retuned to enhance ground contact response and controllability during bends.

The trailing arm mounting point has been raised to reduce rear squat under acceleration, enhancing vehicle stability and accelerative force when cornering.

Currently, the GR Corolla is priced at RM355,000, but no word yet on when we can expect this updated version to make local landfall, if at all. Expect the automatic variant to come with a marked premium, though.