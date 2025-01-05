2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport Launched in Malaysia, sporty C-segment now from RM149k

At the Toyota Gazoo Racing Season 7 finale, held at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, much of the spotlight has been on the facelifted GR hot hatches. However, another noteworthy debut stole some attention: the 2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport, an updated sub-GR variant of the Corolla sedan, now priced at RM149,800 on-the-road (excluding insurance); some RM3,000 less than before.

According to UMW Toyota Motor, the Corolla GR Sport goes beyond mere aesthetics, offering genuine enhancements in driving performance, particularly in handling, a claim that does seem justified during our time testing it. This new model replaces the previous Corolla GR Sport introduced in August 2023, bringing updates (though subtle) to its exterior and interior features.

At first glance, it’s hard to tell 2025 Corolla GR Sport apart from the car it supplants. Look a little closer and you might spot a redesigned front bumper and lower grille, more closely resembling the aesthetic of other GR performance models. A new squarer-shaped grille with a G-patterned mesh has also been added while at the rear, enhancements include a new boot lid spoiler, lower spoiler, and smoked tail lamps.

A new two-tone body color option with a black roof further elevates the car's sporty appeal. Available colors include Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl Mica, and Attitude Black Mica (non-two-tone). Like before, the car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels paired with 225/40 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tyres.

One of the standout ‘upgrades’ is its transmission. While we can’t speak to the newness the oily bits, the CVT now features a 10-speed Sport Sequential Shiftmatic mode, adding 3 more over the previous 7 virtual ratios accessible via paddle shifters. UMWT claims this setup ensures smoother transitions, with each ratio optimised for performance from its naturally aspirated engine. Additionally, the manual mode is claimed to offers quicker response times, but that shouldn’t dramatically improve the car’s acceleration figures.

The 1.8-litre Dual VVT-i engine (2ZR-FE) remains unchanged, delivering 139PS and 172Nm of torque. However, revised ECU programming is said to deliver improved responsiveness. In Sport mode, features like Auto Brake Downshifting and Cornering Gear Fix Control enhance throttle control during cornering.

Further refinements include an optimised electric power steering ECU, improving steering smoothness during sharp turns, leading to enhanced straight-line stability and better feedback from the front wheels, boosting driver confidence at higher speeds. The suspension setup has also been retuned (again?), with sharper shock absorbers, rear coil springs, and stabilisers to reduce roll, pitch, and bounce. Despite these changes, UMWT assures that ride comfort remains intact.

Inside, the black-themed cabin with red stitching exudes a sportier feel over the standard Corolla, but is otherwise unchanged. Other highlights include a GR emblem on the sports steering wheel and start button, red seatbelts, and smoked silver metallic trim. On an objective level, we can point to a larger 10-inch touchscreen (9-inches previously) infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety remains a priority, with the full Toyota Safety Sense suite included, comprising all the active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, dynamic radar cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot monitoring.