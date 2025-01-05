2025 Toyota GR Yaris Facelift officially launched in Malaysia For RM315k - 300PS, 400Nm, a long list of driver-focused upgrades

UMW Toyota Malaysia has officially launched the facelifted 2025 GR Yaris in Malaysia at the grand finale of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Season 7, happening this weekend at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit. The refreshed GR Yaris is priced at RM315,600 (OTR excluding insurance) and is available initially with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) only.

The car, which made its subtle and unofficial debut at the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) at the tail end of 2024, is now ready to hit Malaysian roads. However, it remains unclear how many units are allocated for our market - hopefully many more than when the model was first introduced locally.

While Toyota has introduced an 8-speed automatic option globally, this variant will only be available in Malaysia at a later date. Fans of the GR Yaris who have been eagerly anticipating an automatic version will need to exert a little more patience, as global demand has made allocations for 8AT variant tight. For now, the manual variant is the sole offering. Not that we’re complaining….

First of all, the exterior of the GR Yaris sees functional updates aimed at performance and efficiency, but nothing so obvious upon first glance. The lower grille now features a lightweight steel mesh with the "GR-FOUR" branding prominently displayed. Larger openings on the front bumper are there to improve cooling, while new outlets allow heat to dissipate more effectively.

Over at the rear, an opening at the lower edge of the bumper reduces drag and allows heat from the muffler to escape. The updated tail lamp cluster, which is probably the easiest way to differentiate the this facelift visually, now features a full-width LED signature, while there’s more separation of the third brake light from the rear spoiler. Another notable visual cue is that the Toyota logo is no longer present at the rear.

Under that bonnet, the GR Yaris facelift boasts improved performance from its 1.6-litre turbocharged G16E-GTS engine. Output has been pumped up to 300 PS and 400 Nm, marking a significant gain of 39 PS and 40 Nm over the pre-facelift version.

Mechanically, to support the increased power and accommodate the upcoming automatic transmission, Toyota’s GR division has implemented several cooling upgrades. The automatic variant will feature a dedicated ATF cooler, while optional factory-installed cooling packages include a sub-radiator, an upgraded cold air intake, and an intercooler spray system to keep temps uniform under heavy load.

The 2025 GR Yaris introduces several advanced features for improved driving dynamics. A new Drive Mode Select system allows drivers to switch between Sport, Normal, and Eco modes more easily, adjusting the electronic power steering, air conditioning, and powertrain responses accordingly. Sport mode also comes with a unique gauge cluster design.

The rally-inspired 4WD mode selection, however, remains unchanged whereas a new Circuit Mode enhances track performance by enabling an anti-lag system to minimise turbo lag during acceleration, a relaxation of the speed limiter, maximum engine fan RPM, and a shift timing indicator.

Toyota has also made significant structural enhancements to improve the GR Yaris' handling and stability. For example, the spot welding points have been raised by approximately 13%, additional bolts have been added to fasten the shock absorbers to the chassis, and areas with structural adhesive have been expanded by 25%. These changes result in meaningfully improved body rigidity, equating to better handling as well as improved ride comfort. Guess we’ll have to verify that for ourselves, and soon.

Inside, the GR Yaris adopts a more race-inspired cockpit, addressing the relatively high driving position of the original GR Yaris, lowering the H point by 25 mm with corresponding adjustments to the steering wheel position. Forward visibility has been improved by relocating the rearview mirror to the top of the windshield and lowering the centre cluster’s upper edge by 50 mm.

The centre stack has been tilted a further 15 degrees towards the driver for improved visibility and ergonomics. The shift lever has also been raised by 75 mm, bringing it closer to the driver, while even the automatic variant features a traditional handbrake instead of an electronic parking brake (thank goodness!).

The facelift also includes a new 12.3-inch colour instrument panel which is a technical upgrade over the analogue dials, but subjectively a negative. In the incoming automatic variant, a visual warning for downshifting at high RPMs has been added to complement the standard beep indicator.

Lastly, being designed to also be a consummately safe car to drive on the road as well, the 2025 GR Yaris comes equipped with the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance suite, with all the usual functions such as autonomous emergency braking, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and the rest of it. Buyers will be able to choose from four colour options, including a new shade called Precious Metal.