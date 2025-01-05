2025 Toyota GR Corolla launched in Malaysia for RM367k: 300PS/400Nm, updated design, new features for RM12k more

Alongside the updated GR Yaris, UMW Toyota Motor has unwrapped the 2025 GR Corolla facelift for sale in Malaysia with the larger of the two refreshed hot hatches coming in with performance enhancements, design updates, and a price tag of RM367,000 (on-the-road without insurance).

In case you’re counting, that’s an increase of RM12,000 compared to its 2024 forebear and over RM50,000 more than the GR Yaris. In consolation, as with other Toyota models, the price includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

The facelift introduces a redesigned front bumper inspired by the GR Yaris, featuring larger corner air inlets for improved cooling, the removal of fog lights (to enhances airflow) in conjunction with a revised lower fascia to feed more air into the newly added sub-radiator. Toyota has also integrated new brake ducts and an air curtain around the front wheels to reduce turbulence and improve high speed stability.

A new Precious Metal grey paint option joins the existing Platinum White Pearl Mica, Emotional Red, and Precious Black colors, mirroring the selection on the GR Yaris. The GR Corolla also retains its key aesthetic elements, including a bonnet slats to dissipate heat in the engine bay, flared fenders, a carbon fibre roof, a large rear spoiler, and distinctive triple-exhaust exits.

The GR Corolla retains the powerful G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, which now delivers an impressive 300 PS at 6,500 rpm 400 Nm of torque between 3,250 and 4,600 rpm, figures that now align with the GR Yaris, achieving performance parity for the first time. Notably, this torque increase of 30 Nm further enhances the car’s drivability and responsiveness. While the facelifted GR Corolla introduces an 8-speed GR Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) globally, this variant is not yet available in Malaysia.

Though Toyota has not disclosed specific reasons for the delay, it’s likely due to high global demand for the new gearbox option, appealing to those unfamiliar with a manual transmission, or those who don’t want the extra hassle of one. For now, the GR Corolla in Malaysia continues with its 6-speed manual transmission equipped with rev-matching and a new dual-mass flywheel. This setup enables the car to achieve a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Toyota has gone the extra mile to ensure the GR Corolla is more track-ready than ever. The cooling system has been upgraded with a higher-capacity fan and coupling power (boosted from 330W to 500W) and the addition to the aforementioned sub-radiator operating in parallel with the main unit. These enhancements help the car withstand sustained high-performance driving, especially in demanding conditions.

New rebound springs on the front and rear suspension reduce inner wheel lift during aggressive cornering, improving traction, while the rear springs and anti-roll bars have been retuned to enhance ground contact and cornering stability. Elsewhere, a revised trailing arm mounting point minimises rear squat under hard acceleration, providing greater stability and a more controlled posture in spirited driving.

The GR Corolla’s signature GR-Four AWD system has also been recalibrated for enhanced versatility. In Normal mode, the torque split is now 60:40 front-to-rear (previously 30:70), while Gravel mode has shifted to a 50:50 split (previously 30:70 in Sport). The Track mode offers a variable torque split ranging from 60:40 to 30:70 based on driving conditions instead of being locked at 50:50. Additionally, front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials remain standard for the Malaysian market.

The GR Corolla comes well-equipped with a range of standard features, including: LED headlights, 18-inch Enkei black multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in 235/40 R18 Yokohama Advan Apex tyres, dual-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and front/rear pre-installed dash cams.

Inside, the GR Corolla sports darker finishes for the trim and switches, replacing the previous silver and chrome accents for a sportier ambiance. While it doesn’t feature a dramatic interior redesign like the GR Yaris, the cabin maintains a premium feel with a blend of black and red leather and Ultrasuede upholstery.

Finally, on the safety front, the GR Corolla includes 7 airbags as well as the full suite of Toyota safety Sense technologies that adds autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beam.