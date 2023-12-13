Want to Drive From Malaysia to Singapore ? A Must Read Before you go

Get to know more about how to enter Singapore from Malaysia by car and the additional fees that you need to pay here!

Are we nearing the school holiday season, Christmas holiday, or public holiday? Some of your children must have been asking to go to Singapore, but it’s a hassle to go there by plane. So what if you want to drive into Singapore, then what do you need to do before entering Singapore from Malaysia?

Before you decide on entering Singapore from Malaysia by land, specifically by car you need to know how to drive to Singapore from Malaysia by car. Or else, you’ll end up getting rejected and have to pay a hefty sum of fine. Let’s take a look at the steps below :

Step-by-step on how to enter Singapore from Malaysia by car

Firstly, you need to apply for a VEP before going to Singapore. A Singapore vehicle entry permit (VEP) is an Autopass card. Remember to make the VEP application to Singapore authority, 2 weeks ahead of your schedule. You can apply for the Autopass Singapore online here. Do not share the Autopass card with other vehicles. Before that, you need to get an approval email from the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) to get your VEP. For more detailed instructions, you may read through the image below. Ensure your vehicle has valid road tax and insurance (with third-party coverage for bodily injury. Ensure to submit a Singapore Arrival Card before arriving in Singapore. Do this before 3 days of your arrival. The Singapore Arrival Card is submitted online. It is paperless and is free of charge. There are two ways to submit, one via their website here and another through their “MyICA” mobile app either IOS or Android. You will receive it in the form of a PDF or email for web service. Below is a sample of the Singapore Arrival card. You will also get an e-Pass alongside your arrival card. No endorsement will be made on your passport.



Remember to insert your Autopass card at the immigration booth to pay fees. Last but not least, don’t forget your PASSPORT!

More FAQ on how to enter Singapore from Malaysia

1. How do I pay tolls or commonly known as ERP in Singapore? Do I need to rent the IU unit?

For any Malaysian registered cars, drivers can pay a fixed fee of RM15 daily to use ERP-priced roads during ERP operating hours regardless of multiple ERP gantries. The fee will be deducted from your Autopass Card when you exit Singapore. ERP on weekends and public holidays are free.

2. What is the VEP fee for Malaysian cars entering Singapore?

The Malaysia VEP fees for cars entering Singapore from Malaysia are waived for the first 10 days in each calendar year. After that, you need to pay SGD 35. There is also an exemption for VEP fees during:

Weekends and Singapore public holidays

Entering Singapore from 5.00 pm and exiting by 2.00 am the next day

Entering Singapore from 12.00 pm and exiting by 2.00 am the next day during June and December Singapore school holidays

Ok, you are now ready to drive from KL or Malaysia to Singapore! We hope that the article will be of help to all of you wanting to have a holiday in Singapore. Nonetheless, don’t forget to make sure your car is in good condition for a long-distance journey. Having your car break down during your trip is going to be a nightmare, especially in Singapore where the currency is TRIPLE! Check out here to make sure your car is in good condition.

