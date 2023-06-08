2023 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ unveiled - From RM798,888

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has officially launched the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ alongside another Mercedes-AMG EV model, the EQE 4MATIC+.

Jumping straight to the Mercedes-AMG EQS, future owners will be paying a premium price tag starting from RM798,888 (on-the-road price without insurance) but looking at the design and specs, we're guessing that it's going to be worth it.

Before we jump into the specifics, both the Mercedes-AMG EQS and EQE are fitted with special loudspeakers, shakers, and sound generators in the form of the AMG Sound Experience to offer a truly unique driving adventure and audio escapade in either "Authentic" or "Performance" setting.

Both models are also fitted with AMG-specific electric motors on both axles that offer optimum balance, enhanced power, efficiency, and noise comfort. There's a lot of wizardry in this AMG-specific electric powertrain but Mercedes-Benz Malaysia states that they're guaranteed to deliver a 'powerful yet comfortable drive'.

For the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, its twin electric motor powertrain with all-wheel-drive is able to produce 658hp and 950Nm of torque. This translates to a 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 220km/h.

If for some reason these figures are not enough for all you speed demons, the AMG Dynamic Plus package kicks things up to 761hp and 1,020Nm of torque as well the addition of 'Race Start' mode with boost function. With this, the 0-100km/h is reduced to 3.4 seconds and the top speed is increased to 250km/h.

The exterior design for the EQS has been enhanced with some dedicated AMG design cues in the form of the AMG-specific black panel grille with chrome vertical struts and body-coloured front bumper with AMG A-wing designed front apron that go together with those Digital Light headlamps.

Other features that can be seen from other angles are the rear AMG spoiler lip, panoramic sliding sunroof, and with the Night Package, you'll also get the 21-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels and red-painted callipers with AMG lettering to truly make the AMG EQS stand out amongst the crowd.

We don't really have to mention specific details of the Driving Assitance Plus Package which consist of the brand's latest and greatest safety specs, but it's interesting to know that the AMG EQS also comes with rear-axle steering. This offers enhanced levels of agility by allowing a rear-axle steering angle of up to 9 degrees that counters the front wheels below 60km/h and in unison at speeds above that.

There's also the Airmatic air suspension that not only offers superior ride comfort but it can also determine the best ride height in line with the vehicle's speed to maximise its driving range. Speaking of range, its 108.4kWh battery pack offers a WLTP range between 512km to 571km. With 11kW of AC charging, 0-100% charge can be done in 11 hours and 15 minutes. AC charging support goes up to 22kW if any of you are wondering.

The AMG EQS also supports DC charging of up to 200kW and if it's connected to one, a 10-80% charge can be done in just 31 minutes. No time to sit around for half an hour? 19 minutes at 200kW should add around 300km to your range, and that's fast no matter who you ask.

As for the interior, the AMG EQS comes with:

Nappa leather upholstery with AMG-specific seat graphics

Carbon fibre AMG steering wheel with Microcut microfiber

Aluminium shift paddles for recuperation level control

AMG sports pedals, floor mats & door sill trims

MBUX Hyperscreen + more

To know more, head over to the nearest authorised dealer or showroom and get 'electrified' the AMG way.