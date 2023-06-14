2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ now available in Malaysia - From RM509,888

Alongside the launch of the refreshed 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class models, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia saved the best for last in the form of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+.

The Mercedes-AMG A-Class hatchback model has also gone through a revision in terms of looks and overall driving experience to a whole new level that is priced together into a package that starts from RM509,888 for the Standard unit and RM539,888 for the Street Style Edition (OTR prices excluding insurance).

For the looks, the A 45 S has been updated with revised front headlamps together with the AMG-specific radiator grille that now comes with the new and round AMG emblem in replacement of the Mercedes star.

Other new bits include a set of 19-inch AMG five twin-spoke light-alloy wheels with aerodynamic optimisation, red-painted brake callipers, and Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. There's also the AMG Night Package that offers high-gloss black exterior features, but there's also the AMG Aerodynamics package if you're planning to have more grip and control during those more spirited drives.

On the inside, the new Mercedes-AMG A-Class is fitted with the AMG Performance steering wheel with AMG buttons and new touch-control panels to control the AMG Dynamic Select features.

Support comes in the form of the AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced paired with the Multicontour Seat Package finished in the Artico/Microcut AMG upholstery and Aluminium AMG Design trim elements. Just like the new A 200 and A 250, the 2023 AMG A 45 S also feature the latest MBUX generation (NTG7) for a more in-depth driving experience.

Other bits include:

AMG screen design

USB Package Plus

Burmester® surround sound system

AMG Real Performance Sound

AMG Track Pace + more

Speaking of power, the 1,991cc four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in the A 45 S is able to produce 421hp and 500Nm of torque, which translates to a 0-100km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270km/h.

As mentioned earlier, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ is priced at RM509,888 for the Standard and RM539,888 for the Street Style Edition.