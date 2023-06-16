New Mercedes-AMG SL 43 previewed in Malaysia - est RM1 million!

As if the launch of the refreshed 2023 Mercedes-Benz A 200 and A 250 alongside the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S were not enough, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) threw in another surprise - the preview of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 roadster.

70 years of development have led to the birth of the new SL 43 which is said to offer enhanced levels of sportiness and luxury all wrapped within a very attractive facade. Even the tech has been upgraded with some gizmos from Formula 1.

Despite being an entry-level model in the series, the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 is not a small fry by any means. It's actually the first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger that offers the best of both worlds between a small yet fast-responding supercharger and a larger supercharger that offers peak power but with delayed delivery.

This is then paired to a 1,991cc four-cylinder engine that churns out 381hp and 480Nm of torque. In addition to this, there's also the RSG electric motor that adds 14hp and 150Nm for certain driving situations that require that extra boost as well the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission.

The result? A 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 275km/h. It's a nimble beast too thanks to other inclusions like sports suspension (the first Mercedes-AMG to feature a multi-link front axle with five links arranged entirely within the rim), an integrated rear wing that can automatically extend, and other bits and pieces.

Going to the looks, the AMG SL 43 comes with a more striking front end that also features the AMG-specific radiator grille. The new design language specifically curated for the SL 43 also resulted in other notable exterior appearances such as the long wheelbase and bonnet, short overhangs, and a pronounced and rear end.

The specific proportions were all carefully considered so that it'll look excellent no matter the position of the three-layer fabric soft top. To open, it only takes 15 seconds and up to 60km/h for the black soft top to fold into the space-saving Z-fold format.

On the inside, the "hyperanalogue" cockpit comes standard with luxury seats and a fully-digital instrument cluster that was designed to look like a powerful wing positioned in the upper and lower sections. Even the 12.3-inch LCD screen was designed to be integrated with the high-tech visor to avoid any unwanted glares and reflections while driving with the top down.

Other interior highlights include:

AMG Performance Steering Wheel (Nappa leather)

Adjustable luxury seats (Black Nappa leather)

AMG aluminium trim + more

With an estimated price tag of around RM1,000,000 (OTR without insurance), the new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 roadster comes in 12 different colour options plus two exclusive SL colourways - Hyper Blue Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Monza Grey Magno.