2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport previewed in Malaysia - est RM530,000

BMW Group Malaysia is kicking off the new year by previewing the latest facelifted 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport for the first time here in the country.

The BMW X5 saw a lot of success in 2023 and the new and locally-assembled BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport will carry on the momentum as the latest facelifted PHEV added to the line-up.

Fitted with the M Sport package as standard, the BMW X5 xDrive50e carries some serious updates when it comes to performance and efficiency, and since it's a plug-in hybrid, enhanced electric range to pair with its athletic facade.

Jumping straight to its PHEV powertrain, the BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport features a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine mated to a powerful electric motor with a combined power output of 489hp and 700Nm of torque (96hp more than its predecessor).

This translates to a century sprint run of just 4.8 seconds paired together with a very sensible all-electric range of 110km (WLTP). The battery pack supports up to 7.4kW of AC charging and getting it fully juiced up requires 4.5 hours.

Step inside the cabin and you'll be drawn straight to its 14.9-inch BMW Curved Display with a fully digital display cluster that's also running the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.

There's a lot of fancy stuff that goes into the BMW Live Cockpit Professional as well as the BMW instrument panel but sticking to the premium theme, this updated X5 also comes with an ambient light bar with crystalline surface structure and a Harman Kardon Surround sound system just to name a few.

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport is estimated at RM530,000 (on the road without insurance). To know more, head to the nearest authorised BMW dealer across the country.