2025 Xpeng X9 launched in Malaysia - 3 variants of luxury EV MPV starts at RM269k

Following much anticipation and a surprise preview appearance just before Chinese New Year, Xpeng X9 has been launched in Malaysia with 3 variants comprising range that starts at RM269,888.

The concept of a fully electric luxury MPV hitting our streets might have been pretty novel to us a year ago, but over the past few months, we’ve seen some pretty high profile vehicle launches that fit the exact description of “an EV Velphard-killer”. Coincidentally, they all have the number nine in their names. The Xpeng X9 competes more with the Denza D9 in terms of price (starting at RM259k), with the Zeekr 009 coming in at a more premium RM349k.

Xpeng X9 Standard Range 2WD Pro - RM269,888

Xpeng X9 Long Range 2WD Pro - RM287,888

Xpeng X9 Long Range 2WD Pro Plus - RM299,888

With the maximisation of interior space being the priority, the X9’s generous dimensions of 5,293 mm long, 1,988 mm wide and 1,785 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,160 mm should very comfortably fit into the role of luxury 7-seater. From the exterior, though, differentiating between variants can be a fruitless exercise as they all come with 20-inch wheels and the same palette of exterior colours: Nebula White, Crescent Silver, and Dark Knight Black for all you Batman fans.

It measures longer overall between those most-immediate rivals, but the Denza out-scales it in terms of wheelbase and width, although its more squat coupe-like profile means it’s quite a bit lower than the others, yielding a impressively low drag coefficient of 0.236Cd. The car is based on Xpeng’s Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0, shared with the G6 SUV.

Launched as the second model in the burgeoning Xpeng lineup in Malaysia, the X9 has made its debut, as was previously expected, very similarly specified to the model recently also launched in Thailand.

All variants utilise a single front motor that produces 315hp (320PS) and 450 Nm of torque, enough to get this seven-seater behemoth from zero to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 km/h. Bermaz has opted to forego a dual-motor all-wheel drive option entirely, probably in search of a sharper price and more standard features.

While the Long Range variants of the X9 are fitted with a 101.5 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery provides a WLTP range of 590 km, the entry X9 Standard Range’s more modest 84.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pack takes range down to a still very good 500km.

AC charging support of up to 11kW is made standard, though the larger 101.5kWh battery is also able to replenish at a higher maximum DC rate of 317kW compared to the 84.5kWh’s 283kW. Regardless, all variants, if plugged into the fasted DC charger it can support, will go from a 10% to 80% state-of-charge in a level 20 minutes.

The XPENG X9 also boasts a world-first active rear-wheel steering system paired with an intelligent dual-chamber air suspension, enabling an impressively tight 5.4m turning diameter. This exceptional manoeuvrability allows the X9 to navigate tight parking spaces effortlessly, making U-turns even on congested streets or narrow roads with the agility of a much smaller car. Additionally, its suspension system automatically adjusts spring stiffness based on road conditions, ensuring a smooth and comfortable driving experience in any environment.

The X9's interior combines luxury and advanced technology, inspired by a starship-like cockpit. Its all-in-one centre console offers an intelligent and immersive driving experience, enhanced by premium materials like wood veneer and aluminium air vents for a modern, minimalist aesthetic. A 21.4-inch entertainment screen dominates the rear ceiling while a large front infotainment screen dominates the dashboard to the exclusion of pretty much all physical buttons, peppered with customisable ambient lighting elements strewn about the cabin. Audio is piped through the 23-speaker X-Opera Sound System promises to deliver a concert-like audio experience, and buyers can also select between two interior colour options: Starry Night Black or Moon Shadow Brown.

Inside, you get 12-way powered front seats with memory, heating and massage, leatherette or Nappa leather upholstery (in the Pro Plus only), a pretty novel five-zone climate control system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, twin 50-watt Qi wireless chargers for the first two rows, twin glass roofs with power sunshades, a digital rear-view mirror, a Bluetooth key function and a 23-speaker X-Opera sound system with driver headrest speakers.

The Xpeng X9 can also be configured from a spacious 7-seater into an ultra-spacious 4-seater SUV with a single click, by electrically folding the third-row seats.

This expands the boot volume from 755 litres to a massive 2,554 litres. Ergonomic Zero Gravity seats, an electric third-row adjustment system, and a built-in massage function truly premium-level comfort. Of course, there's also a refrigerator to keep beverges nice and chill.

In terms of driver assists, the X9 comes with Xpeng’s XPILOT 2.5 suite with level 2 semi-autonomous driving functions, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist with curve speed reduction, traffic sign recognition, auto parking and remote parking assist.

Autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, a door opening warning and automatic high beam are also fitted, as is a 360-degree camera system with a 3D view and transparency function.

Bermaz Xpeng offers the X9 with a 5-year (or 120,000 km, whichever comes first) manufacturer warranty and 5-years (or 100,000 km, whichever comes first) of free service and maintenance. Additionally, the warranty package also includes an 8-Year High Voltage Battery Pack Warranty with a 160,000 km mileage limit.