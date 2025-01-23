Xpeng X9 previewed in Malaysia –up to 702km range Thai specs, fully electric MPV to compete with Zeekr 009, Denza D9

Bermaz Auto has shown off their second Xpeng model to hit Malaysia, called Xpeng X9. The car will join the more significant and higher range-oriented as part of the electric line-up.

The fully electric MPV was first revealed in October 2023 in China and went on sale in Thailand December last year. It’s a large premium MPV that helds the brand’s Smart Electric Platform Architecture 2.0 (SEPA 2.0) platform alongside with the sister G6.

Dimensionally, the Xpeng X09 measures 5,293 mm long, 1,988 mm wide, 1,785 mm tall, and has a wheelbase spanning 3,160 mm. It will compete with the Zeekr 009 and Denza D9.

Featuring a modern and sleek design, the X9 boasts a unique, sloping body that harkens back to the iconic Citroen Xsara Picasso. The exterior is adorned with striking details such as a dual-tier lighting setup, a bold honeycomb mesh pattern on the lower intake, flush door handles, and convenient sliding rear doors.

The interior is a testament to minimalistic elegance. Almost all controls are seamlessly integrated into a stunning 17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The X9 accommodates up to seven passengers in utmost comfort. It features a 2-2-3 seat configuration with an electrically adjustable third-row bench that promises ease of use and versatility. The interior is further enriched by a range of amenities, including a spacious panoramic glass roof, a 23-speaker Xopera sound system with an impressive 2,180W of amplification, a refrigerator, and the comprehensive Xpilot suite of advanced driver assistance systems, providing a truly refined travel experience.

For the Thailand market, the model is equipped with dual front and rear motors, with a maximum power of 235kW at the front and 135kW at the rear. Regarding battery capacity, the XPeng X9 is equipped with 84.5kWh and 101.5kWh battery packs, offering CLTC EV endurance ranges of 610km, 640km, and 702km respectively. The new car comes standard with an 800V high-voltage SiC (Silicon Carbide) platform, which can add 300km of range with a 10-minute charge.

The X9 also offers impressive charging capabilities in Thailand, featuring DC fast charging support and a “3C superfast charging” system. This means the MPV can charge 10-80% in just 20 minutes. Additionally, the X9 is equipped with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system, capable of delivering 3.3 kW of power to devices and accessories, expanding its utility beyond transportation.

The X9's innovative suspension system draws inspiration from the Zeekr 009, which features dual-chamber air suspension with variable damping. However, the X9 takes it a step further by incorporating rear-axle steering, a technology designed to improve maneuverability and handling.

While specific pricing details have yet to be revealed, the X9 is poised for an official launch in mid-2025, providing eager consumers with a glimpse of the future of luxury MPVs. However, the vehicle's prior launch in Thailand has provided some insight into its initial specifications: the pricing starts at 2.79 million baht (about RM364k)